Washington Shakespearean Festival's VIP/Sponsor PASS to Faire du Well

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Two Adults and One Car (VIP Parking) Free of Charge - in thanks for your donation of services and support. (It says "$10.00" but it will be ZERO at the end. Just enter "Maelen" for the discount code.
Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $.87/$10.87 total.
WSF Official t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors. Choice of our Shakespeare Quote T-Shirt, or the Bear with a Beer T-Shirt.
Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!