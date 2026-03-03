Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Washington Shakespearean Festival's VIP/Sponsor PASS to Faire du Well

Entrance for Two PLUS One Car Parking VIP item
Entrance for Two PLUS One Car Parking VIP
$10.87

Two Adults and One Car (VIP Parking) Free of Charge - in thanks for your donation of services and support. (It says "$10.00" but it will be ZERO at the end. Just enter "Maelen" for the discount code.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $.87/$10.87 total.

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$10.87

WSF Official t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors. Choice of our Shakespeare Quote T-Shirt, or the Bear with a Beer T-Shirt.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

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