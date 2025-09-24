Wasilla Youth Soccer Menard Banner Sponsorship

Fixed Panel 3'x8' sign $1000

Sign Production and install $236





Section 1. Term: This advertising agreement is based on the 2025-2026 soccer season, which runs from October 1st to September 30th.





Section 2. Production: WYSA will facilitate sign board production through Sign King of Alaska and installation at the Menard. Menard advertising discount rate is $ 236 per sign. Advertiser provides vector camera ready logo and artwork. Advertisers are responsible for spelling, grammar, and proofing sign. We recommend simple, clean and readable advertising design.





Section 3. Fees: The Advertiser shall pay WYSA as set forth in the fee schedule above. Checks payable: Wasilla Youth Soccer Association.



