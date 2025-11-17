Watching Over Whiskers Holiday Auction Part 2

Pick-up location

3014 E Sunshine St Ste E, Springfield, MO 65804, USA

Gift basketDear Santa, I 've Been a Good Cat item
Gift basketDear Santa, I 've Been a Good Cat
$57.75

Starting bid

Dear Santa, I 've Been a Good Cat

Whisker City Cat Bed, Cat Christmas Stocking, Assorted Toys, A Rescued Cat Named BALOO book, 

$105

It's Clear To Me item
It's Clear To Me
$33

Starting bid

It's Clear To Me

Clear Cat Bubble Bed, Holiday Cat Toys, A Rescued Cat Named BALOO, Crinkls Santa Hat

$60

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - A item
One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - A
$96.25

Starting bid

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - A

 

https://belowzerocryospa.com/


$175 Value

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - B item
One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - B
$96.25

Starting bid

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - B

 

https://belowzerocryospa.com/


$175 Value

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - C item
One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - C
$96.25

Starting bid

One Month to belozero CRYROSPA - C

 

https://belowzerocryospa.com/


$175 Value

One Year to belozero CRYROSPA - item
One Year to belozero CRYROSPA -
$1,155

Starting bid

One Year to belozero CRYROSPA -

 

https://belowzerocryospa.com/


$2100 Value

Kittens on the Run item
Kittens on the Run
$30

Starting bid

Small Cat/Kitten Cat Wheel

31.5" kitten/small cat exercise wheel

$55

The Smoke Doesn't Get in Your Eyes item
The Smoke Doesn't Get in Your Eyes item
The Smoke Doesn't Get in Your Eyes item
The Smoke Doesn't Get in Your Eyes
$650

Starting bid

The Smoke Doesn't Get in Your Eyes

Blue Sky 28" smokeless wood burning fire pit donated by Maschnios with Chiefs emblems (Can be traded for other teams) *Chairs not included


$1,097

MEOW item
MEOW
$55

Starting bid

Custom WOW necklace donated by Red Bee Designs


$100 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!