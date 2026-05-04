Water Baptisms

Date: May 17th, 2026

Time: After the 10:00 am service

Address: 36725 Brittingham Rd, Delmar DE 19940

Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!