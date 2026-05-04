Water Baptisms

About this event
Date: May 17th, 2026
Time: After the 10:00 am service
Address: 36725 Brittingham Rd, Delmar DE 19940
Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!
Date: June 14th, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM
Address: 5829 Eldorado Federalsburg Rd Rhodesdale MD 21659
Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!
Date: June 14th, 2026
Time: 12:30 PM
Address: 149 E Radison Run Clayton De 19938
Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!
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