3C USA Inc.

Hosted by

3C USA Inc.

About this event

Water Baptisms

Delmar Campus
Free

Date: May 17th, 2026

 

Time: After the 10:00 am service

 

Address: 36725 Brittingham Rd, Delmar DE 19940 

 

Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!

Dorchester Campus
Free

Date: June 14th, 2026

 

Time: 1:30 PM

 

Address: 5829 Eldorado Federalsburg Rd Rhodesdale MD 21659

 

Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!

Dover Campus
Free

Date: June 14th, 2026

 

Time: 12:30 PM

 

Address: 149 E Radison Run Clayton De 19938

 

Attire: Please wear modest, full-coverage attire, such as shorts and a t-shirt or a bathing suit with clothes overtop. We kindly ask that you avoid light-colored clothing (such as white) and instead choose darker colors with thicker material to help provide comfort and coverage during baptism. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful spiritual milestone with you!

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