Hosted by

Water For Ishmael

About this event

Sales closed

Water For Ishmael's 15th Annual International Dinner and Culture Walk

Pick-up location

8:30PM MAY 1. Westgate Chapel Wilford Dr, Sylvania Township, OH, USA

Mint Chocolate cake item
Mint Chocolate cake item
Mint Chocolate cake
$30

Starting bid

Chocolate Cake

Mint Chocolate Chip Filling

Mint Frosting

Raspberries and Honey Cake item
Raspberries and Honey Cake item
Raspberries and Honey Cake
$30

Starting bid

Honey with rasperries delicately blended for a light and sweet flavor. Created by Vika, who recently arrived in the US and now has her own business, Ukrainian Sweets.


Luscious Cheesecake with fruit topping item
Luscious Cheesecake with fruit topping
$30

Starting bid

Lemon curd and berries cake item
Lemon curd and berries cake item
Lemon curd and berries cake
$30

Starting bid

New description: This whimsical spring cake has three layers of vanilla cake, filled with blackberry jam and homemade lemon curd and topped with almond-vanilla buttercream frosting and sugar pearls.

American School for Children Art (Entire Program) item
American School for Children Art (Entire Program)
$15

Starting bid

Like a hug from the entire program! This piece has contributions from each little learner in the school set in a rainbow design to remind us of God's promises to care for each little one.

Precious Feet(Infant Class) item
Precious Feet(Infant Class)
$15

Starting bid

Each baby is one of God's masterpieces. Treasure each tiny footprint!


Handprints in Heart (Toddler Class) item
Handprints in Heart (Toddler Class)
$15

Starting bid

These little hands often get messy as the learn. We know every child is a gift from God!

Helping Hands (Transition Class) item
Helping Hands (Transition Class)
$15

Starting bid

Each hand is unique and different but all support each other.

Flower power (Preschool Class) item
Flower power (Preschool Class)
$15

Starting bid

The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever

Custom Cake for future date item
Custom Cake for future date item
Custom Cake for future date item
Custom Cake for future date
$30

Starting bid

Choose your flavor and your delivery date. Custom cake by Janelle for your next occasion. Size: up to 24 servings.

Wooden Aboriginal Boomerang item
Wooden Aboriginal Boomerang
$40

Starting bid

Hand Painted

World Map Handbag item
World Map Handbag
$15

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!