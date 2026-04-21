Water For Ishmael's 15th Annual International Dinner and Culture Walk

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8:30PM MAY 1. Westgate Chapel Wilford Dr, Sylvania Township, OH, USA
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Chocolate Cake
Mint Chocolate Chip Filling
Mint Frosting
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Honey with rasperries delicately blended for a light and sweet flavor. Created by Vika, who recently arrived in the US and now has her own business, Ukrainian Sweets.
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New description: This whimsical spring cake has three layers of vanilla cake, filled with blackberry jam and homemade lemon curd and topped with almond-vanilla buttercream frosting and sugar pearls.
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Like a hug from the entire program! This piece has contributions from each little learner in the school set in a rainbow design to remind us of God's promises to care for each little one.
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Each baby is one of God's masterpieces. Treasure each tiny footprint!
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These little hands often get messy as the learn. We know every child is a gift from God!
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Each hand is unique and different but all support each other.
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The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever
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Choose your flavor and your delivery date. Custom cake by Janelle for your next occasion. Size: up to 24 servings.
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Hand Painted
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!