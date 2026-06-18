Water Jubilee

The KAYAK CHALLENGE (Paddle - boarders included) - Start time is 10am at 21 Tier Street. Please arrive by 9:30am if you plan to kayak. Participants will need to wear life jackets at all times on the water. Please bring your own kayaks, paddle boards, or life jackets. If you wish to participate and do not own any, email [email protected].



Registration deadline for the Kayak Challenge and Regatta is Thursday, August 13th. You may participate in both. You can also donate, cheer on participants, and join us at the reception at the Morris Yacht Club. Parking is available at the club.



The NAUTILUS CUP REGATTA - Start time is at 2pm on the water. The race is held in the Eastchester bay. Sailors will drive to their individual yacht clubs and then sail to the start line.



Registration deadline for the Kayak Challenge and Regatta is Thursday, August 13th. You may participate in both. You can also donate, cheer on participants, and join us at the reception at the Morris Yacht Club. Parking is available at the club.