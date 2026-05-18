Carbs for a Cause 2026 - a water polo team fundraiser

About this event
One ticket gets you pasta-bar goodness, live music, games, silent auction fun, and a night of supporting the Sierra High School Water Polo program. Come hungry, bring your competitive spirit, and prepare for carbs, chaos, and cannonball-level fun!
Grab a table for 8 and bring your favorite pasta-loving crew for a night of food, fun, and fundraising in support of the Sierra High School Water Polo program! Your table includes access to the pasta bar, live music, games, silent auction excitement, and enough laughs to make your pasta come out your nose. Gather your crew and get ready for a splashing good time—no swim suit required!
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