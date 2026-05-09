Water Valley Annual Picnic

Turn heads at the range with this vibrant pink Keystone Sporting Arms single-shot .22LR bolt action rifle. Featuring a durable pink synthetic stock, blued barrel, and lightweight design, this rifle is perfect for beginners, collectors, ranch girls, or anyone who loves a standout firearm. Proudly made in the USA, this fun and functional package combines western style with classic shooting tradition. A must-have for the outdoor enthusiast with a bold side!