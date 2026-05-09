Water Valley Annual Picnic

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Turn heads at the range with this vibrant pink Keystone Sporting Arms single-shot .22LR bolt action rifle. Featuring a durable pink synthetic stock, blued barrel, and lightweight design, this rifle is perfect for beginners, collectors, ranch girls, or anyone who loves a standout firearm. Proudly made in the USA, this fun and functional package combines western style with classic shooting tradition. A must-have for the outdoor enthusiast with a bold side!
Starting bid
Bring home a timeless classic with this 92 Ranch Hand .45 long colt 12". Featuring a traditional western-style wood grip and blued finish, this firearm combines cowboy heritage with reliable performance. Perfect for collectors, target shooting, ranch use, or any western enthusiast, this piece delivers both style and function in one iconic package. A great addition to any firearm collection!
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A little western charm and a little sparkle! This unique package includes handcrafted western-inspired jewelry pieces paired with a cozy buffalo-themed accessory set. Perfect for the ranch girl, western fashion lover, or anyone who loves rustic style with a touch of glam.
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Bring a little country comfort home with this farmhouse-inspired gift basket featuring locally inspired goodies, rustic décor, and cozy essentials. A perfect package for anyone who loves farm life, western charm, and relaxing evenings at home.
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Ready for the perfect outdoor escape? This package includes camping and outdoor essentials featuring 2 portable camp chairs and an easy on-the-go cooler!
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Keep your herd happy and healthy with this 225 LB Fly tub from Hudson! A ranch essential designed to support cattle nutrition while standing up to tough pasture conditions.
Starting bid
Keep your herd happy and healthy with this 225 LB Fly tub from Hudson! A ranch essential designed to support cattle nutrition while standing up to tough pasture conditions.
Starting bid
Keep your herd happy and healthy with this 225 LB Fly tub from Hudson! A ranch essential designed to support cattle nutrition while standing up to tough pasture conditions.
Starting bid
Keep your herd happy and healthy with this 225 LB Fly tub from Hudson! A ranch essential designed to support cattle nutrition while standing up to tough pasture conditions.
Starting bid
This stunning lever action rifle combines classic western styling with modern craftsmanship. Featuring a beautiful wood stock, engraved silver finish receiver, and smooth lever action performance, this firearm is a standout addition for collectors, ranchers, hunters, or western enthusiasts alike. A timeless piece built for both display and function.
Starting bid
Refresh your space with this charming home essentials package featuring stylish kitchenware, décor accents, and everyday favorites. A fun and practical collection perfect for anyone who loves cozy home touches and entertaining in style.
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Treat yourself to the ultimate girls’ night bundle! This pink-themed self-care package includes beauty products, cozy essentials, and fun accessories perfect for relaxing and recharging. Also, a silicone jar opener!
Starting bid
Bring warmth to your kitchen with this farmhouse-inspired cooking package featuring kitchen essentials, jams, spreads, and cozy country touches.
Starting bid
Packed with fun accessories, cake in a can, and cozy home items, this collection is perfect for a relaxing night in or adding personality to your space. A little bit of comfort, creativity, and charm all in one package.
Starting bid
Stock your kitchen with this fun and practical bundle featuring cooking utensils, kitchen gadgets, serving pieces, and everyday essentials. Perfect for new homeowners, college students, or anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen. A useful package with something for every cook!
Starting bid
Everything you need for a fun-filled summer day! This colorful basket includes poolside and entertaining essentials perfect for beach trips, lake weekends, backyard parties, or relaxing in the sunshine. A bright and cheerful package made for summer lovers.
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Bright, fun, and ready for sunshine! This colorful summer tote package is perfect for pool days, beach trips, lake weekends, or summer travel. Includes stylish accessories and warm-weather essentials for the ultimate summer vibe.
Starting bid
Bright, fun, and ready for sunshine! This colorful summer tote package is perfect for pool days, beach trips, lake weekends, or summer travel. Includes stylish accessories and warm-weather essentials for the ultimate summer vibe.
Starting bid
Kick back and unwind with this western-inspired wine night basket featuring wine accessories, glasses, and entertaining essentials. Perfect for hosting friends, girls’ nights, or just relaxing after a long day.
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Get your yard celebration-ready with this Celebration Bermuda Grass Sod pallet!
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