2nd Annual Aces and Antlers Casino Night - Silent Auction

Perfect Stadium Night
$25

Starting bid

2 stadium chairs

2 Starbucks Cups

2 Beanies

1 Portable Charger in the shape of a grenade

Moms Best Friend
$25

Starting bid

1 travel blanket

1 Starbucks cup

Giant 5 wick candle

Dad's Best Friend
$25

Starting bid

Craftsman Tool Set with bag

Hunters Delight
$25

Starting bid

1 32oz Camo HTeaO Cup

1 set of ear muffs

Starbucks Coffee

Shotgun shell Power Bank

Thermal Socks

Bucket O' Goodies
$25

Starting bid

Slippers

Beanie

HydroJug

Candle

Car Scent

The Outdoors-Man
$25

Starting bid

XL Camo Shirt

Camp Chair

Functional Pen

Lonestar State
$25

Starting bid

Texas Shaped Cutting Board


With and candle that, after it is burned, turns into a whiskey glass.

The Uncle Gift
$25

Starting bid

Bungee Cords

Hatchet

Gas Can

Shooters Delight
$25

Starting bid

Tannerite

Targets

Hunters Heaven
$25

Starting bid

2x Foldup Chairs

Bucket

HydroJug

Ear Protection

Last Man Standing
$25

Starting bid

Last Man Standing 1L Beer Stein

Gun Shaped Cookie Cutters

Little Buddy
$25

Starting bid

Indoor Heater

Targets

Gun Shaped Pen

