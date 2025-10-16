Hosted by

Waterboro Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Waterboro Elementary School Holiday Fair Silent Auction

340 Sokokis Trail East Waterboro, ME 04030

Sunglasses Bundle – Donated by Associated Eyecare
$30

Starting bid

Step out in style and keep your vision clear with this sunglasses package valued at $110.00 from Associated Eyecare! Includes sunglasses, a case, glasses cleaner, and cleaning cloth — everything you need to enjoy the sun safely and fashionably.

Donated by Associated Eyecare.

Boulder Designs Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Bring character and charm to your home with this Boulder Designs gift certificate! Choose a small address marker from their standard options, or use the $100 credit toward another custom boulder creation. From unique home address stones to business signage, each design is built to last and made right here in Waterboro!

Donated by Boulder Designs.
Explore design ideas at smaine.boulderdesigns.net

Boulder Designs Custom Stonework Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Add a personalized touch to your home or property with this gift certificate from Boulder Designs, Waterboro! Redeem for your choice of a small address marker (standard options) or apply $100 toward any Boulder Designs product of your choice. From elegant address stones to custom signage, Boulder Designs creates durable, handcrafted pieces that make a lasting impression.

Generously donated by Boulder Designs.
Check out their beautiful work at smaine.boulderdesigns.net

3 Months of Weekly Trash Pickup – Bouzakine Disposal Co.
$30

Starting bid

This package includes 3 months of weekly trash pickup (valued at $150) from Bouzakine Disposal Co. Let the professionals handle the cleanup so you can focus on the things that matter most!

Donated by Bouzakine Disposal Co.

Free Septic Cleaning – Colin Canning & Sons
$75

Starting bid

Keep your home’s septic system running smoothly with this free septic cleaning for a residential 1,000-gallon tank, valued at $295. Trust the experts at Colin Canning & Sons to provide safe, professional, and reliable service.

Generously donated by Colin Canning & Sons.

Holiday LEGO Sets - Build the Magic of the Season!
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate the joy of the season, brick by brick! These festive LEGO sets are perfect for creative builders and collectors alike. Add them to your holiday decor or make them part of a new family tradition. Valued at $110.


Donated by Faith Godin Monroe

LEGO Creativity Bundle - Build, Play, Imagine!
$30

Starting bid

Unleash endless creativity with this all-in-one LEGO bundle! Featuring a huge assortment of colorful LEGO bricks, sturdy baseplates for building, a LEGO-themed book and a fun LEGO game - everything you need for hours of imaginative play. Perfect for families, classrooms, or anyone ready to explore the limitless world of LEGO! Valued at $100.


Donated by Faith Godin Monroe

Foglio Inc. – 16 Cubic Yards of Aggregate with Delivery
$100

Starting bid

Transform your next landscaping or construction project with this generous gift certificate from Foglio Inc. Redeem for 16 cubic yards of aggregate (max. value $480), including delivery, of your choice of Screened Loam, Crushed Gravel, Crushed Stone, or Screened Sand. Perfect for homeowners, gardeners, or contractors looking to take their outdoor projects to the next level!

Foglio Inc. Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Foglio Inc. has generously donated a gift certificate for 16 cubic yards of aggregate (max. value $480) — including delivery! Choose from Screened Loam, Crushed Gravel, Crushed Stone, or Screened Sand to tackle your next landscaping or driveway project with ease. Quality materials and dependable service from your local experts!

$150 Visa Gift Card - Donated by Fraternal Order of Eagles
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the freedom to choose! This $150 Visa Gift Card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted — whether you’re treating yourself, tackling holiday shopping, or saving it for something special. Generously donated by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Waterboro, in support of our community event.

$150 Visa Gift Card - Donated by Fraternal Order of Eagles
$30

Starting bid

Shop, dine, or splurge — the choice is yours! Use this $150 Visa Gift Card anywhere Visa is accepted. Generously donated by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Waterboro.

$100 Toward Fresh Produce – Girard Farms
$30

Starting bid

Bring the farm to your table! Enjoy a $100 coupon to use at Girard Farms Farmstand for fresh, locally grown produce. Stock up on organic, farm fresh, vegetables while supporting local agriculture.

Generously donated by Girard Farms.

Rustic Farm Fun Gift Basket - JDs Package Store & Redemption item
Rustic Farm Fun Gift Basket - JDs Package Store & Redemption
$50

Starting bid

This charming farm-themed gift basket is packed with goodies worth $200, including décor, candles, tea towels, a note pad, small serving dishes, soap, pasta, a small game, a flinging chicken toy, decorative toothpicks, and more! Add a touch of rustic charm and a little whimsy to your home or kitchen.

Donated by JDs Package Store & Redemption Center.

4 Maine Mariners Hockey Tickets – 2025-2026 Season
$30

Starting bid

Score big with 4 tickets ($127 value) to a Maine Mariners Hockey game during the 2025-2026 season! Enjoy an exciting night of fast-paced action, skillful play, and unforgettable entertainment. (Excludes the season opener.)

Generously donated by Maine Mariners Hockey.

Football & Cheerleading Gift Basket – $100 Value
$30

Starting bid

Score big with this football and cheerleading-themed gift basket, perfect for young athletes or sports fans! This basket includes:

  • Water bottle and popcorn tubs
  • Football throw blanket and cheerleading pom poms
  • Football, socks, and candy
  • $25 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card
  • MAYFC logo washcloth and 2 t-shirts

Show your team spirit while enjoying cozy game-day essentials and fun surprises!

Generously donated by Massabesic Area Youth Football and Cheerleading (MAYFC).

Acupuncture Session & Wellness Consultation - $125 value
$30

Starting bid

Relax, restore, and rejuvenate with a one-hour acupuncture session, including an initial intake. Experience the many benefits of acupuncture—stress relief, pain management, improved sleep, and overall balance.

Value: $125

Donated by Peck's Family Acupuncture, LLC

The Ultimate Date Package - Salt Spa Wellness
$75

Starting bid

The perfect retreat for couples looking to relax, reconnect, and unwind together. This indulgent package valued at $279 includes:

  • Salt Cave for Two – 45 minutes of soothing salt therapy
  • Infrared Sauna with Salt Therapy & Red Light Therapy for Two – 45 minutes of deep relaxation
  • Couples Deluxe Float – 90 minutes of weightless, restorative floating

Experience ultimate relaxation and wellness in a serene, rejuvenating environment.

Generously donated by Salt Spa Wellness.

Tavares Industries, LLC – Pest Control Gift Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy peace of mind with this versatile gift voucher from Tavares Industries, LLC! Choose between two free Tick & Mosquito Sprays for the 2026 season or a $150 credit toward any pest control service ($150 value). Keep your home and yard comfortable, safe, and pest-free with expert service from the professionals at Tavares Industries.


Donated by Tavares Industries, LLC

Top It Off Oil – $175 Heating Fuel Credit
$50

Starting bid

Take the chill out of winter! Use this $175 coupon toward 100 gallons of heating oil or K1 with Top It Off Oil and keep your home comfortable and warm all season long.

Donated by Top it Off Oil

$125 Gift Certificate to Village Smiles
$30

Starting bid

Keep your smile bright and healthy! This $125 gift certificate can be applied toward any product or service at Village Smiles Professional Dental Hygiene Care. Whether you’re due for a cleaning, looking to brighten your smile, or want to stock up on high-quality dental care products, Village Smiles will help you look and feel your best with personalized, professional care.


Donated by Village Smiles Professional Dental Hygiene Care


Waterfront Concerts – 2 Tickets for 2026
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy live music and unforgettable performances with this gift certificate from Waterfront Concerts! Redeem for 2 tickets ($175 value) to any available show during the 2026 season and experience a night of exceptional entertainment.

Generously donated by Waterfront Concerts.


Stay Warm This Winter with Winterwood Fuel & Water!
$30

Starting bid

Use this $150 gift certificate from Winterwood Fuel & Water toward your next heating fuel delivery. Reliable, friendly service to keep your home comfortable all season long.

Donated by Winterwood Fuel & Water.

$150 Gift Certificate - Winterwood Fuel & Water
$30

Starting bid

Keep your home warm and cozy this winter with a $150 gift certificate toward heating fuel from Winterwood Fuel & Water. Enjoy dependable service and quality fuel from your trusted local provider.

Generously donated by Winterwood Fuel & Water.

