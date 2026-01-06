Watercolor Workshop- Gary Brooks

Hosted by
About this event
A $100 deposit is required to reserve your seat for the Gary Brooks Watercolor Workshop. This deposit is non-refundable and secures your enrollment in the class. The total workshop fee is $375 for PAC members and $400 for non-members. Remaining balances will be collected at the workshop on the first day.
PAC Member – Pay in Full Ticket
Skip the deposit and complete your registration with a single payment. This ticket allows PAC members to pay the full workshop fee of $375 at the time of enrollment, securing your seat instantly with no balance due on the first day. Please note that all member pay-in-full registrations follow the workshop cancellation policy, and payments are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Piqua Arts Council.
Non-Member – Pay in Full Ticket
Complete your registration with one easy payment. This ticket allows non-members to enroll in the workshop for the full fee of $400 at the time of sign-up, securing your seat with no balance due on the first day. Please note that pay-in-full registrations follow the workshop cancellation policy, and payments are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Piqua Arts Council.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!