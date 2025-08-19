Vallejo Waterfront Weekend Inc

Waterfront Weekend Splash Chair

289 Mare Island Way

Vallejo, CA 94590, USA

10:00 am Mark Walter
$5

Vallejo Seaweeds

10:30 am Tonia Lediju
$5

Vallejo City Council Member District 3

11:00 am Cassandra James
$5

Solano County Supervisor District 1


11:30 Sam Schmidt
$5

Benicia Chamber of Commerce

12:00pm Patrick Cawley
$5

Benicia Chamber of Commerce

12:30pm Juan Vallejos
$5

Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President

1:00pm Chief Ta
$5

Vallejo PD

1:30pm Kirk Smith
$5

Visit Vallejo President & Ceo

2:00pm Andrew Murray
$5

Vallejo City Manager

2:30 Alexander Matias
$5

Vallejo City Council Member District

3:00pm Diosadado “J.R” Matulac
$5

Vallejo City Council Member District 2

3:30pm Nick Driver
$5

GTA Superintendent

4:00pm Jon Riley
$5

Retired, all around awesome guy

4:30pm Ryan Sarna
$5

Coach Sarna Flag Football League

5:00pm Pippin Dew
$5

Vallejo Main Street President

Open To Public
$5

  Open to the Public

