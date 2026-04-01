Waterfront Worship Benefit Concert 2026

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About this event
Bleachers located close to stage. First come first serve.
Directly in front of stage. Folding Chairs.
Preferred Vendor Location Close to Water and Power Source and Close to Concert Attendees. Includes a 1/2 Page advertisement during marketing campaigns.
Secondary Vendor locations. Farther from stage area and food trucks.
Preferred Location closest to concert crowd. Includes 1/2 Page advertisement during marketing campaign.
Secondary Location farthest to concert crowd. Includes 1/4 Page advertisement during marketing campaign.
$
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