El Roi Ministries Inc

Hosted by

El Roi Ministries Inc

About this event

Waterfront Worship Benefit Concert 2026

3 Locust St

Dardanelle, AR 72834, USA

Lawn Chair Area
Pay what you can
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bleacher seats
Pay what you can

Bleachers located close to stage. First come first serve.

Preferred Seating
Pay what you can

Directly in front of stage. Folding Chairs.

Retail Vendor V1-V5
$60

Preferred Vendor Location Close to Water and Power Source and Close to Concert Attendees. Includes a 1/2 Page advertisement during marketing campaigns.

Retail Vendor V6-V15
$40

Secondary Vendor locations. Farther from stage area and food trucks.

Food Truck F1&F2 Preferred
$100

Preferred Location closest to concert crowd. Includes 1/2 Page advertisement during marketing campaign.

Food Truck Secondary F3-F5
$75

Secondary Location farthest to concert crowd. Includes 1/4 Page advertisement during marketing campaign.

Add a donation for El Roi Ministries Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!