Make-A-Hand, Give-A-Hand Montana Vacation Home Silent Auction

Stunning Bighorn River views feature in this spacious two-story cabin. With additional basement apartment. Located just a couple of miles from the infamous Bighorn River fishing accesses, the town of Fort Smith, and the Bighorn Canyon, this is the place to stay to experience the Bighorn Valley. Great space for families and large groups. The large wraparound deck is a great space for grilling out and catching the sunset after a full day of fishing and enjoying this beautiful area. Gather your group today and plan your getaway!





Main House Features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths

Bedroom #1-1 king bed (1st Floor Master)

Bedroom #2 with 2 twins

Bedroom #3 with 2 full beds

Bedroom #4 with 1 queen 1 twin

Loft has a pull out sofa

Basement Apartment Features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, kitchen, laundry room

Bedroom #1- 2 twins

Bedroom #2- 2 twins





This offer is for 4 nights and 5 days during the months of April, May, June, Sept, Oct, Nov.





In order to avoid credit card fees for the ministry- we are asking that the winning bidder, pay by check at the end of the bid on 4/23/26.





Redemption of your auction item will be scheduled through Mr. & Mrs. Bob Dickens.





Airfare and travel is not included in this offer.





Airports: Billings (BIL) or Sheridan (SHR)- both are 90 miles from the home.





Groceries & Provisions: all groceries and supplies will need to be gathered in Billings or Sheridan prior to traveling to Fort Smith.





**$225 CLEANING FEE NOT INCLUDED











