Watkins Mill HS 06 - Twenty Year Class Reunion!

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About this event
All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. Early Bird Tickets on sale until 06/30
All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. AFTER Early Bird Tickets on sale July 1st - August 15th: $85
August 16th- September 18th : $95
All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. Final Sales Tickets on sale
August 16th- September 18th : $95
This is an optional add-on, if you choose sponsor a ticket for someone who might need it, or contribute to the financial costs of this event. This ticket does not grant entry and you must choose from the options above to purchase your ticket. Thanks for your Generosity!
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