Watkins Mill High School

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Watkins Mill High School

About this event

Watkins Mill HS 06 - Twenty Year Class Reunion!

4915 St Elmo Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814, USA

Early Bird Tickets!
$75
Available until Jun 30

All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. Early Bird Tickets on sale until 06/30

After Early Bird
$85
Available until Aug 15

All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. AFTER Early Bird Tickets on sale July 1st - August 15th: $85

August 16th- September 18th : $95

Final Sales Tickets
$95
Available until Sep 18

All tickets include the cost of food, venue, DJ, and Giveaways. Final Sales Tickets on sale

August 16th- September 18th : $95

DONATION Ticket
Pay what you can

This is an optional add-on, if you choose sponsor a ticket for someone who might need it, or contribute to the financial costs of this event. This ticket does not grant entry and you must choose from the options above to purchase your ticket. Thanks for your Generosity!

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