WATR Business Sponsorship Program

Brand Visibility: Prominent logo on website with link, logo on annual event report, event signage, and printed materials, listed in email newsletter (1st sponsor level); Social Media: 4 dedicated posts annually, video story highlighting your partnership, tagged in all River Guardian announcements; Other Benefits: 4 tickets to annual fundraising event, recognition from stage at signature events, "Founding River Guardian" designation for first 5 sponsors; Marketing: "River Guardian" digital badge for your use.