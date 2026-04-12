Offered by

The Watershed Association of the Tuckasegee River

WATR Business Sponsorship Program

River Guardian
$2,500

Valid until May 8, 2027

Brand Visibility: Prominent logo on website with link, logo on annual event report, event signage, and printed materials, listed in email newsletter (1st sponsor level); Social Media: 4 dedicated posts annually, video story highlighting your partnership, tagged in all River Guardian announcements; Other Benefits: 4 tickets to annual fundraising event, recognition from stage at signature events, "Founding River Guardian" designation for first 5 sponsors; Marketing: "River Guardian" digital badge for your use.

Watershed Steward
$1,500

Valid until May 8, 2027

Eddy Advocate
$1,000

Valid until May 8, 2027

Riparian Partner
$500

Valid until May 8, 2027

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