Wausau West Class of 1986 Reunion

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Wausau West Class of 1986 Reunion

About this event

Wausau West Warrior Class of 1986 40th Class Reunion

1239 Schofield Ave

Schofield, WI 54476, USA

Reunion
$40

Please be aware when you purchase a ticket & check out you can change the "help keep Zeffy free" to "0", that funding goes to Zeffy not the class reunion. Enjoy celebrating with a buffet dinner, drink ticket and the fun atmophere at Sconni's with fellow Warriors and friends. 1 Ticket reservation per person needed. The Dinnet Buffet 6-7:30pm will have with salad, chicken, cod, sides, please contact us if allegies are a concern.

Please Come
Pay what you can

Pay what you can, we would like you to attend and plan to cover with fellow classmate donations. 1 Ticket reservation per person needed. The Dinnet Buffet 6-7:30pm will have with salad, chicken, cod, sides, please contact us if allegies are a concern. Please be aware when you purchase a ticket & check out you can change the "help keep Zeffy free" to "0", that funding goes to Zeffy not the class reunion.

Add a donation for Wausau West Class of 1986 Reunion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!