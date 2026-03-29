Wausau West Warrior Class of 1986 40th Class Reunion

Pay what you can, we would like you to attend and plan to cover with fellow classmate donations. 1 Ticket reservation per person needed. The Dinnet Buffet 6-7:30pm will have with salad, chicken, cod, sides, please contact us if allegies are a concern. Please be aware when you purchase a ticket & check out you can change the "help keep Zeffy free" to "0", that funding goes to Zeffy not the class reunion.