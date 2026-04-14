Waverly Elementary Pto Inc
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Waverly Elementary Pto Inc

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Waverly Elementary Pto Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Waverly Elementary Literacy Carnival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8525 Waverly Rd, Martinsville, IN 46151, USA

Cozy Reading Basket item
Cozy Reading Basket item
Cozy Reading Basket
$15

Starting bid

Get cozy with a Mooresville blanket, a bunny table top lamp and a good book.

Books: 3 Disney Frozen short stories, The Hunger Games, The Blood of Olympus, and The Number of Stars.

Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$10

Starting bid

Sip lemonade from your very own glass lemon tumbler while your kids play with a giant tub of chalk and bubble wands. Also includes mixed candy.

Fun with Science item
Fun with Science
$10

Starting bid

Have an afternoon of fin with STEM activities.

Instant snow, DaVinci's Inventions: Build a battalion, USA Geography card game, National Geographic: Weird but True game.

Camping item
Camping item
Camping item
Camping
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for summer camping.

Cloth hammock, fold up chair, camping games, 3-person pop-up tent, marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

Goose item
Goose item
Goose
$10

Starting bid

6 1/2 inch 3-D printed goose with clothes

(soda can for size)

Game Night item
Game Night
$10

Starting bid

Fun for all ages.

Yeti in the Spaghetti, Trouble, Candy Land, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, Microwave popcorn and assorted candy.

Pool Party item
Pool Party item
Pool Party item
Pool Party
$25

Starting bid

Beat the summer heat with an afternoon in the pool.

Includes: Pool (9.5' X 5.5' X 20"), 3 Blow Up Floaties, Chlorine tabs, Chlorine holder, Pool Cover and a Mooresville Pioneers Beach Towel

Indiana Sports item
Indiana Sports
$30

Starting bid

Be ready for a sports season with apparel and merchandise from Indiana sports teams.

Includes: 2 Purdue insulated Tumblers, Purdue Hat, 2 Colts hats, Large Colts hooded sweatshirt, Pacers license plate frame and other Pacers Fan Gear.

Jump the Line 1 item
Jump the Line 1
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy front of the line parking for the first quarter of the year. Park in the reserved yellow parking spot at the front of the pickup and drop-off line.

Jump the Line 2 item
Jump the Line 2
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy front of the line parking for the second quarter of the year. Park in the reserved yellow parking spot at the front of the pickup and drop-off line.

Front Row Seats item
Front Row Seats
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 front row seats at the Waverly Spring Program. 1st grade, 4th grade and STOMP will be performing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!