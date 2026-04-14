Waverly Elementary Literacy Carnival Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get cozy with a Mooresville blanket, a bunny table top lamp and a good book.
Books: 3 Disney Frozen short stories, The Hunger Games, The Blood of Olympus, and The Number of Stars.
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Sip lemonade from your very own glass lemon tumbler while your kids play with a giant tub of chalk and bubble wands. Also includes mixed candy.
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Have an afternoon of fin with STEM activities.
Instant snow, DaVinci's Inventions: Build a battalion, USA Geography card game, National Geographic: Weird but True game.
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Get ready for summer camping.
Cloth hammock, fold up chair, camping games, 3-person pop-up tent, marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.
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6 1/2 inch 3-D printed goose with clothes
(soda can for size)
Starting bid
Fun for all ages.
Yeti in the Spaghetti, Trouble, Candy Land, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, Microwave popcorn and assorted candy.
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Beat the summer heat with an afternoon in the pool.
Includes: Pool (9.5' X 5.5' X 20"), 3 Blow Up Floaties, Chlorine tabs, Chlorine holder, Pool Cover and a Mooresville Pioneers Beach Towel
Starting bid
Be ready for a sports season with apparel and merchandise from Indiana sports teams.
Includes: 2 Purdue insulated Tumblers, Purdue Hat, 2 Colts hats, Large Colts hooded sweatshirt, Pacers license plate frame and other Pacers Fan Gear.
Starting bid
Enjoy front of the line parking for the first quarter of the year. Park in the reserved yellow parking spot at the front of the pickup and drop-off line.
Starting bid
Enjoy front of the line parking for the second quarter of the year. Park in the reserved yellow parking spot at the front of the pickup and drop-off line.
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 front row seats at the Waverly Spring Program. 1st grade, 4th grade and STOMP will be performing.
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