Waverly Elementary Pto Inc

Hosted by

Waverly Elementary Pto Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8525 Waverly Rd, Martinsville, IN 46151, USA

1. Pre – K – Arts and Crafts Basket item
1. Pre – K – Arts and Crafts Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's Pre-K

Value: $65

Includes:

UPaint - 12oz plain mug to paint

2880 Pony Beads and string

Window Art Suncatchers

70 Science Experiment Kit


2. Front of the Line VIP Pick up (Jan 5 - March 13, 2026) item
2. Front of the Line VIP Pick up (Jan 5 - March 13, 2026)
$15

Starting bid

The winner of this item receives front-of-the-line VIP parking at Waverly Elementary School for pick up of their student(s) at the end of each school day. The VIP can arrive any time before the bell rings and park in their front row spot of the pickup line, but MUST arrive before dismissal, for student safety. If the bearer arrives after the bell rings, they should go to the back of the line. This item is truly priceless! 


This item is valid for dates from Jan 5 to March 13, 2026 (the 3rd quarter of the 2025-2026 school year). Please see the one other VIP parking listing to bid through the end of the school year.


3. S'mores Night Basket item
3. S'mores Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $50

Includes:

S'mores Maker

5 pk - S'mores Fire Sticks

Hersey's Chocolate

Marshmallows

Graham Crackers


4. Hello Fall Scarecrow Sign item
4. Hello Fall Scarecrow Sign
$10

Starting bid

Made and Donated by KT Custom Creations

Value: $30

Includes:

1 hanging Hello Fall Scarecrow Sign


5. K - Christmas Cozy Basket item
5. K - Christmas Cozy Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's Kindergarten

Value: $25

Includes:

Red/White blanket

Cranberry Mandarin candle

2 mugs

Hot Cocoa Kit (double chocolate hot cocoa, peppermint hot cocoa, marshmallow puffs)


6. Front of the Line VIP Pick up(March 16 - May 22, 2026) item
6. Front of the Line VIP Pick up(March 16 - May 22, 2026)
$15

Starting bid

The winner of this item receives front-of-the-line VIP parking at Waverly Elementary School for pick up of their student(s) at the end of each school day. The VIP can arrive any time before the bell rings and park in their front row spot of the pickup line, but MUST arrive before dismissal, for student safety. If the bearer arrives after the bell rings, they should go to the back of the line. This item is truly priceless! 


This item is valid for dates from March 16 to May 22, 2026 (the 4th quarter of the 2025-2026 school year). Please see the one other VIP parking listing to bid through the end of the school year.


7. 1st - Backyard BBQ Basket item
7. 1st - Backyard BBQ Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 1st Grade

Value: $88

Includes:

Thirty-One Soft Cooler

Silicone grill tools mat

Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Bull's Eye BBQ Sauce

4 pack- infused meet rub

Char-Broil stainless steel grill sheets

Meat Thermometer

Perfect Burger Press


8. Bad Boys Auto Spa - $150 Interior Detail item
8. Bad Boys Auto Spa - $150 Interior Detail
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Bad Boys Auto Spa

Value: $150

Includes:

$150 towards an interior car detail


9. 4th grade - Gardening Basket #1 item
9. 4th grade - Gardening Basket #1
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 4th grade

Value: $60

Includes:

Sunflower garden sign

3 pk Hand Tools (shovel, transplant trowel, hand rake)

100 pcs plant labels

Wild flower drought tolerant mix

2 pk gardening gloves

Kneeling pad

1 box seed starting Peat Pellets


10. 2nd grade - Breakfast Basket item
10. 2nd grade - Breakfast Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 2nd grade

Value: $60

Includes:

Chefman XL Electric Griddle with Removable Temperature Control, Immersible Flat Top Grill, Burger, Eggs, Pancake Griddle, Nonstick Extra Large Cooking Surface, Slide Out Drip Tray, 10 x 20 Inch

2 hand towels

Mini Waffle maker

Christmas hot pad

Bisquick pancake mix

Mrs. Buttersworth's Original Pancake Syrup


11. Oakwood Stable - 2 riding lessions item
11. Oakwood Stable - 2 riding lessions
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Oakwood Stable

Value: $100

Includes:

2 Riding lessons


12. Cozy Coloring Basket item
12. Cozy Coloring Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60

Includes:

2 Coloring books

24 markers

Colored pencils

2 Hot chocolates

Fleece blanket

2 coffee mugs

Lap desk

1 Milano Dark Chocolate


13. Anderson Orchard Basket item
13. Anderson Orchard Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Anderson Orchard

Value: $50

Includes:

Old Fashioned Applesauce

Apple Butter

Pumpkin Butter

Pure and Natural Honey

Caramel Dip

Butter Pecan Fudge

Red Raspberry Preserves


14. Ready, Set, Game Time! Basket item
14. Ready, Set, Game Time! Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Kirkland's

Value: $60

Includes:

Plush football pillow

3 drinking straws with stoppers

Touchdown rug

3 football tumbles

Set of helmet paper plates


15. Warm Welcomes & Fall Feels item
15. Warm Welcomes & Fall Feels
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45

Includes:

Weekender bag

Cozy blanket

Fall welcome sign

Pumpkin pillow

40oz Tumbler


16. 3rd Grade - Fishing Basket item
16. 3rd Grade - Fishing Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 3rd Grade

Value: $60

Includes:

Fishing net

Fishing pole

Indiana Fish Guide

Warm wool socks

Vertical Rod Rack

Digital Fishing Scale

2 Fishing Lures

Swedish Fish

Extra tough 6lb fishing line


17. The Cozy Café Collection item
17. The Cozy Café Collection
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45

Includes:

$25 - The Peddlers Loft Café gift card

White Cloud socks

Vanilla Candle

White blanket

Variety of tea

Mug

Butter cookies

Shortbread cookies


18. Mooresville Eat Local item
18. Mooresville Eat Local
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Squealers, Blueberry Hill, Chicago's Pizza, Smok'N Crew BBQ

Value: $85

Includes:

$25 Squealers gift card

$20 Blueberry Hill gift card

$25 Smok'N Crew BBQ

1 Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza


19. Charcuterie Board Basket item
19. Charcuterie Board Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45

Includes:

Bamboo Charcuterie board

Bag of Dates

2 bags Bagel chips

Hickory Farms Summer sausage

Hickory Farms Mission Jack Blend Cheese

Hickory Farms Sweet Hot Mustard

Hickory Farms Cheddar Cheese

Cashew and Almond blend bag


20. Lunch with Mrs. Lepore and 2 Friends (February 2026) item
20. Lunch with Mrs. Lepore and 2 Friends (February 2026)
$15

Starting bid

Includes:

Give your student and two friends a fun in-school experience they’ll never forget! This certificate grants a special lunch with Principal Lepore in her office.

The winning student and their two chosen friends will enjoy lunch from McDonald’s or Taco Bell, included with this exclusive package.

The lunch date will be coordinated between the office and the PTO, and the certificate will be redeemable in February 2026.


21. 4th Grade - Gardening Basket #2 item
21. 4th Grade - Gardening Basket #2
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 4th grade

Value: $65

Includes:

Wind Chime

Sunflower outdoor solar lantern

Weed puller tool with long handle

Wildflower seed mix

16 seed starting Peat Pellets


22. 2 Ward's Apparel Gift Cards ($25 each) item
22. 2 Ward's Apparel Gift Cards ($25 each)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Ward's Apparel

Value: $50

Includes:

2- $25 Gift Cards


23. The Links Golf Certificate item
23. The Links Golf Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Links at Heartland Crossing

Value: $150

Includes:

The Links Gift Certificate - Free Foursome (9 holes plus cart)

3 Golf Balls and tees

2 Golf Towels

Set of Golf Clubs and bag


24. Pamper Yourself Basket item
24. Pamper Yourself Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $32

Includes:

Red Light Therapy for Face

Lavender Sleep Bath Crystals

Tranquil Woods Blissful Bath Salts

Dr. Teal’s Foaming bath (Lavender and Eucalyptus Spearmint)

Mirror with jewelry hangers


25. Popcorn & More... Plus Pizza! item
25. Popcorn & More... Plus Pizza!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Marco's Pizza

Value: $80

Includes:

2 - $25 Marco's Gift cards

Bag of white cheddar popcorn

Bag of yellow cheddar popcorn

4 bags microwavable popcorn

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Whoppers

Jolly Ranchers Sour Gummies

Mike & Ike's


26. Fall Baking Basket item
26. Fall Baking Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20

Includes:

Frederik's Limited Edition - Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix

Frederik's Limited Edition - Pumpkin Spice Donut Mix

Frederik's Limited Edition - Cinnamon Apple Scone Mix

Fall Oven Mitt

Silicone mixing spoon and spatula


27. Royal Pin Bowling item
27. Royal Pin Bowling
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Royal Pin Bowling

Value: $360

Includes:

6- 1 hour bowling passes


28. 5th Grade - Coffee Lovers Basket item
28. 5th Grade - Coffee Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 5th grade

Value: $120

Includes:

Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher

Coffee Organizer box

8 Coasters w/holder

Glass cup with bamboo lid

Simply Modern travel mug

2 Joyjolt double wall coffee mugs

Coffee mug hanger

Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla coffee beans

Gevalia Colombia coffee beans

Chocolate Wafer rolls

Ninja mini milk frother

Bodum French press

Shortbread Cookies


29. 6th Grade - Game Night Basket item
29. 6th Grade - Game Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 6th grade

Value: $80

Includes:

Farkle

Monopoly Deal Card game

UNO

Phase 10

ONO99

Jenga

2- Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza


30. Tried & True Basket item
30. Tried & True Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Tried & True

Value: $80

Includes:

Mug

Cajun Dry rub seasoning

Seasoning blend

Polo Shirt - Size S

Free appetizer

2 - $25 off food purchase

2 Tried & True stickers


31. Front Row Seats for 6 - Waverly Christmas Program item
31. Front Row Seats for 6 - Waverly Christmas Program
$15

Starting bid

Includes :

Enjoy the best seats in the house for Waverly Elementary’ s Christmas Program on Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m.!

This package includes 6 reserved front-row seats, marked VIP just for you and your guests — perfect for family and friends to enjoy every moment up close!


32. 6th Grade - Game Night Basket #2 item
32. 6th Grade - Game Night Basket #2
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 6th Grade

Value: $55

Includes:

The Original Tapple

Claw the Mic

Rope Untangle Puzzle game

Bing! Bang! Boom! Card game


33. 2- $25 Jimmy John's Gift Cards item
33. 2- $25 Jimmy John's Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Jimmy John's

Value: $50

Includes:

2 - $25 Jimmy John Gift cards


34. Pet Supplies Plus Dog Basket item
34. Pet Supplies Plus Dog Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated By Pet Supplies Plus

Value: $70

Includes:

Platypus dog toy

Free toy or treat with purchase

Red Ford Naturals soft & chewy bites - beef recipe

Red Ford Naturals grain free oven baked biscuits - salmon recipe

Dog Waste replacement bags

Red Ford Naturals soft & chewy training treats - chicken recipe

Tennis ball

Cheeseburger dog toy

Ring dog toy

3 cans wet dog food (Beef, Chicken, Turkey)

Blue dog collar - Size M


35. O'Reilly - Car Wash Bucket item
35. O'Reilly - Car Wash Bucket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by O'Reilly

Value: $25

Includes:

3 pack auto cloths

16oz wash wax

Glass cleaner

Sponge

Scrub mitt

Wheel cleaner

Wash bucket


36. Cozy Cocoa & Christmas Creations item
36. Cozy Cocoa & Christmas Creations
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60

Includes:

Christmas Tree Lego

Hersey's Chocolate bar

1 pk Hot Cocoa

Vanilla Wafer rolls


37. Winding River Golf Course Certificates item
37. Winding River Golf Course Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Winding River Golf Course

Value: $130

Includes:

2 vouchers - One Free Green fee with Cart

2 Golf Towels

6 Gold balls and tees

3 Golf Clubs


38. 3 Agaves and a Movie Night item
38. 3 Agaves and a Movie Night
$20

Starting bid

Donated by 3 Agaves and Mooresville Cinema

Value: $165

Includes:

5- $25 3 Agaves gift certificates

4 - VIP Movie ticket at Mooresville Cinema

Junior Mints

Popcorn

Tortilla Chips


39. Vintage Christmas Charm item
39. Vintage Christmas Charm
$20

Starting bid

Value: $110

Includes:

Two wall decorations

Drink cup with straw

Naughty and Nice Coffee mug

Christmas bowl holder

Little Red Truck cutting board

Snowman Scentsy light

Disney Peppermint Christmas lights

Snowstorm house light projector

Cozy socks

Christmas towels

Christmas cookies


40. 4th Grade - Gardening Basket #3 item
40. 4th Grade - Gardening Basket #3
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Waverly's 4th grade

Value: $100

Includes:

Weed removing tool

Beware of the Gnomes sign

Wooden Gnome

2 Plush Gnomes

3 boxes Seed Starting Peat Pellets

Wildflower seeds


41. Napa Auto - Car Wash Bucket item
41. Napa Auto - Car Wash Bucket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Napa Auto

Value: $50

Includes:

Sponge

8 pack Clean and Shine microfiber towels

Scott shop multipurpose towels

Interior Cleaner spray

Turtle Wax & dry spray

Glass cleaner spray

Car wash solution

5 gallon bucket


42. Game Night: Level Up Edition item
42. Game Night: Level Up Edition
$20

Starting bid

Value: $100

Includes:

2 - 2 Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza

Viking Chess

Geometry strategy game

Left Right Center Game

Yacht Game


43. Sal's Pizzeria and Grumpy's Ice Cream item
43. Sal's Pizzeria and Grumpy's Ice Cream
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Sal's Pizzeria and Grumpy's Ice Cream

Value: $60

Includes:

$50 Wal's Pizzeria gift certificate

$10 Grumpy's Ice Cream gift Certificate


44. Bad Boys Auto Spa - $150 Exterior Detail item
44. Bad Boys Auto Spa - $150 Exterior Detail
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Bad Boys Auto Spa

Value: $150

Includes:

$150 towards an exterior car detail


45. Foxcliff Golf Certificates item
45. Foxcliff Golf Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Foxcliff Golf Course

Value: $230

Includes:

4 cards each one complimentary round of golf with cart from FoxCliff Golf Course

2 Golf towels

12 golf balls and tees


46. Family Night Favorites item
46. Family Night Favorites
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Hot Box Pizza and AMC

Value: $55

Includes:

Hot Box Pizza - Free stix, dessert, the deal certificates, free stix bookmark w/purchase

AMC - $15 gift card


47. Hunter's Honey Farm Tour - Up to 20 people item
47. Hunter's Honey Farm Tour - Up to 20 people
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hunter's Honey Farm

Value: $110

Includes:

Tour of Hunter's Honey Farm Honey House for up to 20 people


48. Cozy Sips and Treats Basket item
48. Cozy Sips and Treats Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60

Includes:

Two polish pottery coffee mugs

Christmas Tree candle holder

Sip and Be Mary Tea

Vanilla and Cappuccino Mix

Christmas cookies

Cleaning cloth


49. Car Care Basket item
49. Car Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Big O Tires

Value: $115

Includes:

$100 Big O Tires Gift card

3 pack - AmorAll car wipes (glass, protectant, cleaning)


50. Scentsy Basket item
50. Scentsy Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $75

Includes:

2 Scentsy Bitty Buddy Holiday Mystery

Scentsy Bitty Buddy Sloth

Scentsy Eliza the Elephant

Jammy Time Scent Pak

2 Wax Melt bars

Now and Zen Hand Soap

Luna Hand Soap


