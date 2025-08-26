2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's Pre-K
Value: $65
Includes:
UPaint - 12oz plain mug to paint
2880 Pony Beads and string
Window Art Suncatchers
70 Science Experiment Kit
IMPORTANT PICK-UP INFORMATION:
Pick up items in person at Waverly Elementary School
8525 Waverly Road, Martinsville, IN 46151
November 15 from 1–4 p.m. or November 17–19 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Starting bid
The winner of this item receives front-of-the-line VIP parking at Waverly Elementary School for pick up of their student(s) at the end of each school day. The VIP can arrive any time before the bell rings and park in their front row spot of the pickup line, but MUST arrive before dismissal, for student safety. If the bearer arrives after the bell rings, they should go to the back of the line. This item is truly priceless!
This item is valid for dates from Jan 5 to March 13, 2026 (the 3rd quarter of the 2025-2026 school year). Please see the one other VIP parking listing to bid through the end of the school year.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Includes:
S'mores Maker
5 pk - S'mores Fire Sticks
Hersey's Chocolate
Marshmallows
Graham Crackers
Starting bid
Made and Donated by KT Custom Creations
Value: $30
Includes:
1 hanging Hello Fall Scarecrow Sign
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's Kindergarten
Value: $25
Includes:
Red/White blanket
Cranberry Mandarin candle
2 mugs
Hot Cocoa Kit (double chocolate hot cocoa, peppermint hot cocoa, marshmallow puffs)
Starting bid
The winner of this item receives front-of-the-line VIP parking at Waverly Elementary School for pick up of their student(s) at the end of each school day. The VIP can arrive any time before the bell rings and park in their front row spot of the pickup line, but MUST arrive before dismissal, for student safety. If the bearer arrives after the bell rings, they should go to the back of the line. This item is truly priceless!
This item is valid for dates from March 16 to May 22, 2026 (the 4th quarter of the 2025-2026 school year). Please see the one other VIP parking listing to bid through the end of the school year.
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 1st Grade
Value: $88
Includes:
Thirty-One Soft Cooler
Silicone grill tools mat
Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Bull's Eye BBQ Sauce
4 pack- infused meet rub
Char-Broil stainless steel grill sheets
Meat Thermometer
Perfect Burger Press
Starting bid
Donated by Bad Boys Auto Spa
Value: $150
Includes:
$150 towards an interior car detail
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 4th grade
Value: $60
Includes:
Sunflower garden sign
3 pk Hand Tools (shovel, transplant trowel, hand rake)
100 pcs plant labels
Wild flower drought tolerant mix
2 pk gardening gloves
Kneeling pad
1 box seed starting Peat Pellets
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 2nd grade
Value: $60
Includes:
Chefman XL Electric Griddle with Removable Temperature Control, Immersible Flat Top Grill, Burger, Eggs, Pancake Griddle, Nonstick Extra Large Cooking Surface, Slide Out Drip Tray, 10 x 20 Inch
2 hand towels
Mini Waffle maker
Christmas hot pad
Bisquick pancake mix
Mrs. Buttersworth's Original Pancake Syrup
Starting bid
Donated by Oakwood Stable
Value: $100
Includes:
2 Riding lessons
Starting bid
Value: $60
Includes:
2 Coloring books
24 markers
Colored pencils
2 Hot chocolates
Fleece blanket
2 coffee mugs
Lap desk
1 Milano Dark Chocolate
Starting bid
Donated by Anderson Orchard
Value: $50
Includes:
Old Fashioned Applesauce
Apple Butter
Pumpkin Butter
Pure and Natural Honey
Caramel Dip
Butter Pecan Fudge
Red Raspberry Preserves
Starting bid
Donated by Kirkland's
Value: $60
Includes:
Plush football pillow
3 drinking straws with stoppers
Touchdown rug
3 football tumbles
Set of helmet paper plates
Starting bid
Value: $45
Includes:
Weekender bag
Cozy blanket
Fall welcome sign
Pumpkin pillow
40oz Tumbler
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 3rd Grade
Value: $60
Includes:
Fishing net
Fishing pole
Indiana Fish Guide
Warm wool socks
Vertical Rod Rack
Digital Fishing Scale
2 Fishing Lures
Swedish Fish
Extra tough 6lb fishing line
Starting bid
Value: $45
Includes:
$25 - The Peddlers Loft Café gift card
White Cloud socks
Vanilla Candle
White blanket
Variety of tea
Mug
Butter cookies
Shortbread cookies
Starting bid
Donated by Squealers, Blueberry Hill, Chicago's Pizza, Smok'N Crew BBQ
Value: $85
Includes:
$25 Squealers gift card
$20 Blueberry Hill gift card
$25 Smok'N Crew BBQ
1 Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza
Starting bid
Value: $45
Includes:
Bamboo Charcuterie board
Bag of Dates
2 bags Bagel chips
Hickory Farms Summer sausage
Hickory Farms Mission Jack Blend Cheese
Hickory Farms Sweet Hot Mustard
Hickory Farms Cheddar Cheese
Cashew and Almond blend bag
Starting bid
Includes:
Give your student and two friends a fun in-school experience they’ll never forget! This certificate grants a special lunch with Principal Lepore in her office.
The winning student and their two chosen friends will enjoy lunch from McDonald’s or Taco Bell, included with this exclusive package.
The lunch date will be coordinated between the office and the PTO, and the certificate will be redeemable in February 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 4th grade
Value: $65
Includes:
Wind Chime
Sunflower outdoor solar lantern
Weed puller tool with long handle
Wildflower seed mix
16 seed starting Peat Pellets
Starting bid
Donated by Ward's Apparel
Value: $50
Includes:
2- $25 Gift Cards
Starting bid
Donated by The Links at Heartland Crossing
Value: $150
Includes:
The Links Gift Certificate - Free Foursome (9 holes plus cart)
3 Golf Balls and tees
2 Golf Towels
Set of Golf Clubs and bag
Starting bid
Value: $32
Includes:
Red Light Therapy for Face
Lavender Sleep Bath Crystals
Tranquil Woods Blissful Bath Salts
Dr. Teal’s Foaming bath (Lavender and Eucalyptus Spearmint)
Mirror with jewelry hangers
Starting bid
Donated by Marco's Pizza
Value: $80
Includes:
2 - $25 Marco's Gift cards
Bag of white cheddar popcorn
Bag of yellow cheddar popcorn
4 bags microwavable popcorn
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Whoppers
Jolly Ranchers Sour Gummies
Mike & Ike's
Starting bid
Value: $20
Includes:
Frederik's Limited Edition - Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix
Frederik's Limited Edition - Pumpkin Spice Donut Mix
Frederik's Limited Edition - Cinnamon Apple Scone Mix
Fall Oven Mitt
Silicone mixing spoon and spatula
Starting bid
Donated by: Royal Pin Bowling
Value: $360
Includes:
6- 1 hour bowling passes
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 5th grade
Value: $120
Includes:
Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher
Coffee Organizer box
8 Coasters w/holder
Glass cup with bamboo lid
Simply Modern travel mug
2 Joyjolt double wall coffee mugs
Coffee mug hanger
Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla coffee beans
Gevalia Colombia coffee beans
Chocolate Wafer rolls
Ninja mini milk frother
Bodum French press
Shortbread Cookies
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 6th grade
Value: $80
Includes:
Farkle
Monopoly Deal Card game
UNO
Phase 10
ONO99
Jenga
2- Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza
Starting bid
Donated by Tried & True
Value: $80
Includes:
Mug
Cajun Dry rub seasoning
Seasoning blend
Polo Shirt - Size S
Free appetizer
2 - $25 off food purchase
2 Tried & True stickers
Starting bid
Includes :
Enjoy the best seats in the house for Waverly Elementary’ s Christmas Program on Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m.!
This package includes 6 reserved front-row seats, marked VIP just for you and your guests — perfect for family and friends to enjoy every moment up close!
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 6th Grade
Value: $55
Includes:
The Original Tapple
Claw the Mic
Rope Untangle Puzzle game
Bing! Bang! Boom! Card game
Starting bid
Donated by Jimmy John's
Value: $50
Includes:
2 - $25 Jimmy John Gift cards
Starting bid
Donated By Pet Supplies Plus
Value: $70
Includes:
Platypus dog toy
Free toy or treat with purchase
Red Ford Naturals soft & chewy bites - beef recipe
Red Ford Naturals grain free oven baked biscuits - salmon recipe
Dog Waste replacement bags
Red Ford Naturals soft & chewy training treats - chicken recipe
Tennis ball
Cheeseburger dog toy
Ring dog toy
3 cans wet dog food (Beef, Chicken, Turkey)
Blue dog collar - Size M
Starting bid
Donated by O'Reilly
Value: $25
Includes:
3 pack auto cloths
16oz wash wax
Glass cleaner
Sponge
Scrub mitt
Wheel cleaner
Wash bucket
Starting bid
Value: $60
Includes:
Christmas Tree Lego
Hersey's Chocolate bar
1 pk Hot Cocoa
Vanilla Wafer rolls
Starting bid
Donated by Winding River Golf Course
Value: $130
Includes:
2 vouchers - One Free Green fee with Cart
2 Golf Towels
6 Gold balls and tees
3 Golf Clubs
Starting bid
Donated by 3 Agaves and Mooresville Cinema
Value: $165
Includes:
5- $25 3 Agaves gift certificates
4 - VIP Movie ticket at Mooresville Cinema
Junior Mints
Popcorn
Tortilla Chips
Starting bid
Value: $110
Includes:
Two wall decorations
Drink cup with straw
Naughty and Nice Coffee mug
Christmas bowl holder
Little Red Truck cutting board
Snowman Scentsy light
Disney Peppermint Christmas lights
Snowstorm house light projector
Cozy socks
Christmas towels
Christmas cookies
Starting bid
Donated by Waverly's 4th grade
Value: $100
Includes:
Weed removing tool
Beware of the Gnomes sign
Wooden Gnome
2 Plush Gnomes
3 boxes Seed Starting Peat Pellets
Wildflower seeds
Starting bid
Donated by Napa Auto
Value: $50
Includes:
Sponge
8 pack Clean and Shine microfiber towels
Scott shop multipurpose towels
Interior Cleaner spray
Turtle Wax & dry spray
Glass cleaner spray
Car wash solution
5 gallon bucket
Starting bid
Value: $100
Includes:
2 - 2 Free Large 1 topping pizza from Chicago's Pizza
Viking Chess
Geometry strategy game
Left Right Center Game
Yacht Game
Starting bid
Donated by Sal's Pizzeria and Grumpy's Ice Cream
Value: $60
Includes:
$50 Wal's Pizzeria gift certificate
$10 Grumpy's Ice Cream gift Certificate
Starting bid
Donated by Bad Boys Auto Spa
Value: $150
Includes:
$150 towards an exterior car detail
Starting bid
Donated by Foxcliff Golf Course
Value: $230
Includes:
4 cards each one complimentary round of golf with cart from FoxCliff Golf Course
2 Golf towels
12 golf balls and tees
Starting bid
Donated by: Hot Box Pizza and AMC
Value: $55
Includes:
Hot Box Pizza - Free stix, dessert, the deal certificates, free stix bookmark w/purchase
AMC - $15 gift card
Starting bid
Donated by Hunter's Honey Farm
Value: $110
Includes:
Tour of Hunter's Honey Farm Honey House for up to 20 people
Starting bid
Value: $60
Includes:
Two polish pottery coffee mugs
Christmas Tree candle holder
Sip and Be Mary Tea
Vanilla and Cappuccino Mix
Christmas cookies
Cleaning cloth
Starting bid
Donated by Big O Tires
Value: $115
Includes:
$100 Big O Tires Gift card
3 pack - AmorAll car wipes (glass, protectant, cleaning)
Starting bid
Value: $75
Includes:
2 Scentsy Bitty Buddy Holiday Mystery
Scentsy Bitty Buddy Sloth
Scentsy Eliza the Elephant
Jammy Time Scent Pak
2 Wax Melt bars
Now and Zen Hand Soap
Luna Hand Soap
