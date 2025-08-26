2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

The winner of this item receives front-of-the-line VIP parking at Waverly Elementary School for pick up of their student(s) at the end of each school day. The VIP can arrive any time before the bell rings and park in their front row spot of the pickup line, but MUST arrive before dismissal, for student safety. If the bearer arrives after the bell rings, they should go to the back of the line. This item is truly priceless!





This item is valid for dates from Jan 5 to March 13, 2026 (the 3rd quarter of the 2025-2026 school year). Please see the one other VIP parking listing to bid through the end of the school year.





IMPORTANT PICK-UP INFORMATION:

Pick up items in person at Waverly Elementary School

8525 Waverly Road, Martinsville, IN 46151

November 15 from 1–4 p.m. or November 17–19 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.