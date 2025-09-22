WAVES 4 K.I.D.S.

Offered by

WAVES 4 K.I.D.S.

About this shop

Bring Holiday Joy to Children in Foster Care in Brunswick County

Pack and Play Sheets (2 pack) item
Pack and Play Sheets (2 pack)
$15
Diapers (Large Pack) item
Diapers (Large Pack)
$35
Car Seat item
Car Seat
$100
Pack and Play item
Pack and Play
$125
Summer Camps item
Summer Camps item
Summer Camps item
Summer Camps
$150

The cost of Summer camp for a child ranges from $150 to $350. 

Every donation of $150 helps a child have a Summer they will never forget.

Birthday Gift Card item
Birthday Gift Card
$25

These are given to children in foster care on their birthday.



Gas Card item
Gas Card
$25

These are given to Guardian ad Litem volunteers for travel to visit children in foster care.


A Guardian ad Litem (GAL) advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a GAL attorney, by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system. The GAL serves as the child's voice in the court.

Add a donation for WAVES 4 K.I.D.S.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!