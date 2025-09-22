Bring Holiday Joy to Children in Foster Care in Brunswick County

Offered by
The cost of Summer camp for a child ranges from $150 to $350.
Every donation of $150 helps a child have a Summer they will never forget.
These are given to children in foster care on their birthday.
These are given to Guardian ad Litem volunteers for travel to visit children in foster care.
A Guardian ad Litem (GAL) advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a GAL attorney, by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system. The GAL serves as the child's voice in the court.
