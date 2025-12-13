Hosted by

Palisades Elementary Foundation

About this event

Waves & Wedges 2026

501 Avenida Vaquero

San Clemente, CA CA 92672, USA

Principals Club
$700

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four

Dirty Heads
$900
Fund a need 500
$500
Park City
$4,000
Fund a need 250
$250
last card up
$100
Fund a need
$100
angles tickets
$1,000
Sam Darnold Jersey
$2,300
Individual Golfer
$200

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for One

Dinner Only
$25

Dinner for One

20 Raffle Tickets
$60

20 raffle tickets. Tickets will be handed out at the event.

40 Raffle Tickets + Free Game Card
$100

40 raffle tickets + FREE Game Card. Tickets and game card will be handed out at the event. A game card allows you to participate in the following:

  • Closest to Pin x2
  • Long Drive x2
  • Hole in One Opportunity
  • Golf Ball Cannon
  • Multi-pin Hole
  • Axe Throw Game
Game Card
$25

A game card allows you to participate in the following:

  • Closest to Pin x2
  • Long Drive x2
  • Hole in One Opportunity
  • Golf Ball Cannon
  • Multi-pin hole
  • Axe Throw Game


Course Sponsorship
$3,250

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Twelve


Sponsorship Benefits:

  • Banner at Event and Hole Sponsor
  • Sponsorship Recognition
  • Reserved Table at Cocktail Hour
Golf Cart Sponsorship
$2,000

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four


Sponsorship Benefits:

  • Logo on Golf Carts
  • Hole Sponsorship
  • Sponsorship Recognition
Towel Sponsorship
$2,000

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four


Sponsorship Benefits:

  • Embroidered Logo Player Towel
  • Hole Sponsorship
  • Sponsorship Recognition
Dinner Sponsorship
$2,000

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four


Sponsorship Benefits:

  • Hole Sponsorship
  • Sponsorship Recognition
  • Banner for Auction Event and Table Sponsor
Trophy Sponsorship
$1,250

Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four


Sponsorship Benefits:

  • Tournament Trophy with Logo
  • Hole Sponsorship
Hole Sponsorship
$150

Sponsorship Benefits

  • Sign exposure at one hole
Add a donation for Palisades Elementary Foundation

$

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