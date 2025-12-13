Waves & Wedges 2026

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About this event
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for One
Dinner for One
20 raffle tickets. Tickets will be handed out at the event.
40 raffle tickets + FREE Game Card. Tickets and game card will be handed out at the event. A game card allows you to participate in the following:
A game card allows you to participate in the following:
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Twelve
Sponsorship Benefits:
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four
Sponsorship Benefits:
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four
Sponsorship Benefits:
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four
Sponsorship Benefits:
Golf, Brunch and Dinner for Four
Sponsorship Benefits:
Sponsorship Benefits
$
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