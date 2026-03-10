WAWA JUNIOR & CADET NATIONALS RAFFLE

Each raffle ticket give you a chance to win one of 3 guns (Ruger Gen 2 .300 WinMag hunting rifle w/ scope, S&W 10mm handgun, Benelli Shotgun), or 1/2 beef and the freezer it is in! Get your tickets before they are gone!
Each raffle ticket give you a chance to win one of 3 guns (Ruger Gen 2 .300 WinMag hunting rifle w/ scope, S&W 10mm handgun, Benelli Shotgun), or 1/2 beef and the freezer it is in! Get your tickets before they are gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!