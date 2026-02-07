Wawasee Community Summer League

Offered by

Wawasee Community Summer League

About the memberships

Wawasee Community Summer League Sponsorship 2026

Team Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

Sponsor an entire team. Your business name will appear on

the back of each player’s jersey. It will be proudly displayed all season long as our young athletes represent your support across the community.

Standard Outfield Fence Signage (3'x5') - 1 Town
$175

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.

Standard Outfield Fence Signage (3'x5') - 2 Towns
$300

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.

Premier Outfield Fence Signage (4'x6') - 1 Town
$300

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.

Premier Outfield Fence Signage (4'x6') - 2 Towns
$500

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.

Schrock Field Dugout Signage (18"x24") - 1 Dugout
$75

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outside of the dugout fencing at the Syracuse

fields.

Schrock Field Dugout Signage (18"x24") - 4 Dugouts
$250

No expiration

Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outside of the dugout fencing at the Syracuse

fields.

Add a donation for Wawasee Community Summer League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!