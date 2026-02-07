Wawasee Community Summer League Sponsorship 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Sponsor an entire team. Your business name will appear on
the back of each player’s jersey. It will be proudly displayed all season long as our young athletes represent your support across the community.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outfield fences at our ballparks.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outside of the dugout fencing at the Syracuse
fields.
No expiration
Promote your business while supporting the Wawasee Community Summer League with durable signage displayed on the outside of the dugout fencing at the Syracuse
fields.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!