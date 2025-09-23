Wawasee Footy Club Season 25/26

Eligible for membership in the Wawasee Footy Club includes students in grades 5 through 12. Exceptions for younger siblings may be permitted with prior authorization.





Membership entitles participants to engage in all futsal and soccer recreational events and training sessions for the current season, which runs from August 1 to July 31.





Members can anticipate a minimum of 20 open pickup sessions throughout the year, along with various additional events and training opportunities.





It is important to note that tournament fees are not included in the membership.





As a valued member, you will receive exclusive benefits, including a members-only t-shirt and supplemental insurance, while actively supporting our club’s mission.