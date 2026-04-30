Wawasee Footy Club

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Wawasee Footy Club

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Wawasee Footy Club Season 26/27

25/26 Season Membership item
25/26 Season Membership
$50

Eligible for membership in the Wawasee Footy Club includes students in grades 5 through 12. Exceptions for younger siblings may be permitted with prior authorization.


Membership entitles participants to engage in all futsal and soccer recreational events and training sessions for the current season, which runs from August 1 to July 31.


Members can anticipate a minimum of 20 open pickup sessions throughout the year, along with various additional events and training opportunities.


It is important to note that tournament fees are not included in the membership.


As a valued member, you will receive exclusive benefits, including a members-only t-shirt and supplemental insurance, while actively supporting our club’s mission.

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40% off each additional membership for siblings. item
40% off each additional membership for siblings.
$30

Each additional child membership will only cost $30 dollars and includes full membership benefits. If child is under grade 5, must have prior authorization. Approval depends on child's age and development. Contact the club for details.

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