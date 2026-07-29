Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated

Offered by

Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated

About the memberships

Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated Membership 2026-2027

2026-2027 Membership - Child 1
$500

No expiration

If desiring to pay through SUFS direct pay, please use their portal instead of Zeffy.

For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)

2026-2027 Membership - Child 2
$500

No expiration

For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)

2026-2027 Membership - Child 3
$500

No expiration

For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)

2026-2027 Membership - Child 4
$500

No expiration

For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!