Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated Membership 2026-2027

About the memberships
No expiration
If desiring to pay through SUFS direct pay, please use their portal instead of Zeffy.
For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)
No expiration
For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)
No expiration
For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)
No expiration
For each child in grades K-8 for the 2026-2027 school year (age 5+ as of Sept 1)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!