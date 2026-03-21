WA Reading Journey - August 2026

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About this event
Classroom Library Donation
We would love to continue growing the book collections in each classroom with meaningful, high-quality books.
Your donation will help provide additional books that support learning, encourage a love for reading, and enrich the classroom experience for all students.
Thank you for your support!
Why it fits the theme:
Introduces animals and the natural world, helping young learners recognize God’s creation in a simple and engaging way.
Why it fits the theme:
Through everyday classroom life, students observe relationships and community, recognizing how God places us together.
Why it fits the theme:
Encourages curiosity and discovery in everyday moments, reflecting God’s order and creativity.
Why it fits the theme:
Encourages curiosity and discovery in everyday moments, reflecting God’s order and creativity.
Why it fits the theme:
Sparks imagination and exploration, encouraging curiosity about the world God made.
Why it fits the theme:
Highlights survival, nature, and stewardship, reinforcing respect for God’s creation.
Why it fits the theme:
Connects seasons, renewal, and nature, pointing to God’s hand in creation and new beginnings.
Why it fits the theme:
Reflects on culture, memory, and place, helping students appreciate God’s design in people and environments.
Why it fits the theme:
Explores choices and integrity at the start of a young man’s journey, grounding students in character and purpose.
Why it fits the theme:
Builds awareness of the wider world and human dignity within God’s story.
Why it fits the theme:
Explores truth, light, and order, pointing to God’s design in a complex world.
Why it fits the theme:
A story of dependence and provision, encouraging reflection on God’s care.
Why it fits the theme:
Highlights exploration and human curiosity within God’s created world.
Why it fits the theme:
Encourages deep observation and reflection on nature and God’s presence in creation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!