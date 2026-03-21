Friends of RCK - TNSNC

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Friends of RCK - TNSNC

About this event

WA Reading Journey - August 2026

Donation to classroom item
Donation to classroom
$10

Classroom Library Donation

We would love to continue growing the book collections in each classroom with meaningful, high-quality books.

Your donation will help provide additional books that support learning, encourage a love for reading, and enrich the classroom experience for all students.

Thank you for your support!

Preschool - Our Animal Friends at Maple Hill Farm item
Preschool - Our Animal Friends at Maple Hill Farm
$12

Why it fits the theme:

Introduces animals and the natural world, helping young learners recognize God’s creation in a simple and engaging way.

Kindergarten - The World According to Humphrey item
Kindergarten - The World According to Humphrey
$8

Why it fits the theme:

Through everyday classroom life, students observe relationships and community, recognizing how God places us together.

1st - Here’s a Penny item
1st - Here’s a Penny
$8

Why it fits the theme:

Encourages curiosity and discovery in everyday moments, reflecting God’s order and creativity.

2nd - National Geographic Book of Animal Poetry item
2nd - National Geographic Book of Animal Poetry
$15

Why it fits the theme:

Encourages curiosity and discovery in everyday moments, reflecting God’s order and creativity.

3rd - The Twenty-One Balloons item
3rd - The Twenty-One Balloons
$8

Why it fits the theme:

Sparks imagination and exploration, encouraging curiosity about the world God made.

4th - The Sign of the Beaver item
4th - The Sign of the Beaver
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Highlights survival, nature, and stewardship, reinforcing respect for God’s creation.

5th - Miracles on Maple Hill item
5th - Miracles on Maple Hill
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Connects seasons, renewal, and nature, pointing to God’s hand in creation and new beginnings.

6th - The Land I Lost item
6th - The Land I Lost
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Reflects on culture, memory, and place, helping students appreciate God’s design in people and environments.

7th - The Golden Goblet item
7th - The Golden Goblet
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Explores choices and integrity at the start of a young man’s journey, grounding students in character and purpose.

8th - The Breadwinner item
8th - The Breadwinner
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Builds awareness of the wider world and human dignity within God’s story.

9th - A Wrinkle in Time item
9th - A Wrinkle in Time
$8

Why it fits the theme:

Explores truth, light, and order, pointing to God’s design in a complex world.

10th - Robinson Crusoe item
10th - Robinson Crusoe
$10

Why it fits the theme:

A story of dependence and provision, encouraging reflection on God’s care.

11th - Kon-Tiki item
11th - Kon-Tiki
$10

Why it fits the theme:

Highlights exploration and human curiosity within God’s created world.

12th - Teaching a Stone to Talk item
12th - Teaching a Stone to Talk
$12

Why it fits the theme:

Encourages deep observation and reflection on nature and God’s presence in creation.

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