Wayne Community Art Center Bake Sale

Thick, soft, and packed with melty chocolate chips, these bakery-style chocolate chip cookies are everything a classic cookie should be. Made from scratch with rich brown sugar flavor, perfectly crisp edges, and irresistibly soft centers, they’ve become Anna’s family’s most requested cookie, you can't beat a perfected classic! * When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.