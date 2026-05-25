Wayne Community Art Center Bake Sale

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Bakery-style jumbo blueberry muffins bursting with fresh blueberries and topped with a sweet sparkling sugar crust. * When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.
A rich and buttery single-serve coffee cake layered with cinnamon brown sugar filling and topped with an extra thick crumb topping. * When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.
Unlisted item that you can pay with qty to match price. * When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.
Thick, soft, and packed with melty chocolate chips, these bakery-style chocolate chip cookies are everything a classic cookie should be. Made from scratch with rich brown sugar flavor, perfectly crisp edges, and irresistibly soft centers, they’ve become Anna’s family’s most requested cookie, you can't beat a perfected classic! * When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.
qty equal to price of actual item.
* When checking out, you can set the optional donation to Zeffy to $0 if you do not wish to contribute to their platform processing costs.
A moist vanilla cupcake infused with pure vanilla and topped with a generous swirl of sweet butter Cream. Light, creamy, and impossible to resist
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