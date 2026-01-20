Wayne Curtis Objets D'Art 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Herby K's, Giclee on canvas, Nurhan Gokturk Studios
Boudreaux & Bernadette, Framed & resin print, Art by Gayla Weems
Dog in Bathtub, Original art, Robin Ann Cooper
Blue Moon, Original painting, Renee Prewitt
Untitled (rural scene with geese), Framed oil painting, Katherine Taylor
Byrd High School, Framed print, Don Cobb Art
Laureen Ross Simmons (Art by Lauren)
Handtooled genuine alligator hide watchband, Kathrine Weeks (Alli Chic)
Southern Wisdom, book, with ceramic flower platter and pottery class for one, Emily Welch (Magnolia Creative, Co)
Revel 30, vintage framed and signed Red River Revel Arts Festival poster, Emily Welch and Michelle Roberts
Revel without a Paws, vintage Red River Revel Arts Festival poster illustrated and signed, Chamain O'Mahony
Untitled, Original watercolor painting with dried flowers, Tonitralachrondra Lee (Mad Bohemian Studios)
Terry and Beth Ann Carter (Carter Woodworks)
Basin Blue, Print, Anne Venable (Preservation Press)
Shotgun Halloween, Giclee, Jon Guillaume (Guillaume Studios)
Eiffel Tower, Giclee, Jon Guillaume (Guillaume Studios)
Gulf Firitillary, Acrylic on linen, Leigh Ann Norman (Crossroads Art Co.)
Untitled (heron), Framed print, Deborah Fausto Art
Untitled, Original art magnolias on State of Louisiana, Angie Spears (Artwork by Angie)
Untitled (crawfish), Chinese watercolor, Wenhua Niu, Natalie Niu Art
Untitled (shrimp), Chinese watercolor, Wenhua Niu, Natalie Niu Art
Necklace, angel wing collection, Ana Maria Andricain (Jewel of Havana)
Earrings, 14k gold filled pearl, LauraGlen Carlson
Brass Cuff, Izzy Griffin (Redd Dott)
Duck call and hat, Casey Collins (Casey Duck Calls)
Untitled (heron), Giclee, Don Cobb Art
Untitled (oyster), Original abstract painting, Jennifer Ryland (Jenn Ryland Art)
