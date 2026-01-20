Red River Revel Arts Festival

Wayne Curtis Objets D'Art 2026

Tier 1 #101
$10

Herby K's, Giclee on canvas, Nurhan Gokturk Studios

Tier 1 #102
$10

Boudreaux & Bernadette, Framed & resin print, Art by Gayla Weems

Tier 1 #103
$10

Dog in Bathtub, Original art, Robin Ann Cooper

Tier 1 #104
$10

Blue Moon, Original painting, Renee Prewitt

Tier 1 #105
$10

Untitled (rural scene with geese), Framed oil painting, Katherine Taylor

Tier 1 #106
$10

Byrd High School, Framed print, Don Cobb Art

Tier 1 #107
$10

Laureen Ross Simmons (Art by Lauren)

Tier 1 #108
$10

Handtooled genuine alligator hide watchband, Kathrine Weeks (Alli Chic)

Tier 1 #109
$10

Southern Wisdom, book, with ceramic flower platter and pottery class for one, Emily Welch (Magnolia Creative, Co)

Tier 1 #110
$10

Revel 30, vintage framed and signed Red River Revel Arts Festival poster, Emily Welch and Michelle Roberts

Tier 1 #111
$10

Revel without a Paws, vintage Red River Revel Arts Festival poster illustrated and signed, Chamain O'Mahony

Tier 2 #201
$10

Untitled, Original watercolor painting with dried flowers, Tonitralachrondra Lee (Mad Bohemian Studios)

Tier 2 #202
$10

Terry and Beth Ann Carter (Carter Woodworks)

Tier 2 #203
$10

Basin Blue, Print, Anne Venable (Preservation Press)

Tier 2 #204
$10

Shotgun Halloween, Giclee, Jon Guillaume (Guillaume Studios)

Tier 2 #205
$10

Eiffel Tower, Giclee, Jon Guillaume (Guillaume Studios)

Tier 2 #206
$10

Gulf Firitillary, Acrylic on linen, Leigh Ann Norman (Crossroads Art Co.)

Tier 2 #207
$10

Untitled (heron), Framed print, Deborah Fausto Art

Tier 2 #208
$10

Untitled, Original art magnolias on State of Louisiana, Angie Spears (Artwork by Angie)

Tier 2 #209
$10

Untitled (crawfish), Chinese watercolor, Wenhua Niu, Natalie Niu Art

Tier 2 #210
$10

Untitled (shrimp), Chinese watercolor, Wenhua Niu, Natalie Niu Art

Tier 2 #211
$10

Necklace, angel wing collection, Ana Maria Andricain (Jewel of Havana)

Tier 2 #212
$10

Earrings, 14k gold filled pearl, LauraGlen Carlson

Tier 2 #213
$10

Brass Cuff, Izzy Griffin (Redd Dott)

Tier 2 #214
$10

Duck call and hat, Casey Collins (Casey Duck Calls)

Tier 2 #215
$10

Untitled (heron), Giclee, Don Cobb Art

Tier 2 #216
$10

Untitled (oyster), Original abstract painting, Jennifer Ryland (Jenn Ryland Art)

