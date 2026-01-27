Wayne Curtis Objets D'Art 2026

#301 - 2 mini original ink & prisma color, Nichol Brinkman (Pink Cheeks Studios), and a vintage pink cat toy with hand painted bird embellished with beads, Penny Dobson





#302 - 4 canvas prints, Michael Lee (M. Lee Paintings)





#303 - 2 original watercolor illustrations, Nick Furlong (NIXart Studio)





#304 - Cardinal canvas print, Paige Powell (Paige Powell Design), and handblown vase, unknown





#305 - Repurposed planter disk blade with Louisiana swamp scene, Catherine Oswalt (The Painted Petal)





#306 - 2 needle etchings on clapboard, Rick Kom (Nothing but a Sewing Needle)





#307 - Southern Comfort, Louisiana Livin’ giclee print, Stan Routh





#308 - 3 framed bird giclees, Cory Carlson (Carlson Fine Art Studio)





#309 - Heron, 3d fiber art, Whitney Pollock (Art by Whitney), and original framed plain air painting, Ronald Kidwell (Ron Kidwell Art)





#310 - 1 children’s book with 2 framed prints, Patrick Ackerman (Apple Pie Publishing)





#311 - 1 children’s book with 2 framed prints, Patrick Ackerman (Apple Pie Publishing)





#312 - 1 children’s book with 2 framed prints, Diane Shapley-Box (Apple Pie Publishing)





#313 - green crochet couches, Shuo Chai (Handmade Botanic Lab)





#314 - Untitled (orange and pink flowers), original painting, Lorrie Drennan, and Bloom Where You’re Planted, original, Isabelle de Joya Vea (IDJV Art and Jewelry)





#315 - 1 children’s book with 2 framed prints, Diane Shapley-Box (Apple Pie Publishing)





#316 - Untitled (French Quarter), framed print, Donn Cobb Art, Untitled (trumpet), original abstract, Courtly Parker (The Courtlyn Collective), and reverse crawfish on glass, Carla Moll (Atmosphere 33)





#317 - Back Road, framed original, Babs Legan (A La Carde Studio), Untitled (blue heron on wood frame), John Thomas (Framesaplenty)





#318 - Shreveport skyline original, Jennifer Croy (All My H3art), and Motor Lodge, canvas print, Paige Powell





#319 - Untitled (monkey), original painting, Jennifer Croy, and cat print, unknown





#320 - Jacob Hester, limited edition print, Craig Routh (Routh Studio), and clay earrings, brass earrings, 3 glass bracelets, Rebecca Bordelon (Valois Designs)





#321 - Stock the Bar, Giclee, Lorrie Drennan





#322 - Haughton, embellished print, Stan Routh





#323 - Untitled (sunflower), needle etching, Rick Kom, and Horizon, mini sunset gold, Yuina Todman





#324 - CORK 2026, Limited edition giclee poster, Bethia





#325 - Untitled, Artist Giclee, Jason Barnett, and acrylic earrings, and hand printed art bangels, Anna Dickson (Sandy & Rizzo)





#326 - Evil Eye, original canvas, Ashley Tanner Art, and scalloped heart on rosary necklace and amethyst stone necklace, Mishell Theriot (Red Diva Designs)





#327 - Going for a Ride, Giclee, Helene Bernhard Little Watercolor





#328 - Untitled, Archival limited edition print, Hanna Lemoine Fine Art, and Iris, original artist print, Eleanor Hooper (Eleanor Fine Art)





#329 - Chin, Embellished canvas, Taylor Demarest (Taylor Anne Designs)





#330 - Government Ditch, photo print, Joshua Lee Nidenberg (Joshua Lee Studios), and Untitled (pelican), Giclee, Sharon Waddell Art





#331 - Pennies from Heaven, artist canvas, Natalie Armstrong (Â¡Fifi Gi! Storied Collage Art), and Speckled stoneware vase, Kathy Harper (Harper Handmade)





#332 - Hoe Down, Lino cut, Byron Rogers (Be Art Gallery and Studio)





#333 - Louisiana Gator, acrylic on wood, and Mardi Gras, jesters hat acrylic on wood, Art by Sarah-Katherine Semon





#334 - Happy Luchador, signed and numbered, Nichol Brinkman (Pink Cheeks Studios), and hands holding trinket bowl, Larissa Goddard (Hands Unlimited)





#335 - Cardinal in Tree, Magnolia, and Heron, prints from original, Donny Spencer Art





#336 - Untitled (lions), pair of prints, Sabrina Siebert (Tooth and Fang)

#337 - Amber feathered vase, Michelle Pennington (High Gravity Glassworks)





#338 - Shreveport Texas Street, embellished print, Stan Routh





#339 - Acrylic painting with Versace Tie, Greg Brown (Versace Tie Art)





#340 - Acrylic painting with Versace Tie, Greg Brown (Versace Tie Art)





#341 - Untitled (horse), original painting, Pat Pruden, and Untitled (red cow), painting, Lisandra di Leberto Torres





#342 - Untitled (lighthouse), original, Sally Fritz





#343 - Wine Pour, Giclee, R. Cayou





#344 - Untitled, watercolor painting, Brent J. Rowley Art, and Autumn Leaves, acrylic on canvas, Whitney Tates