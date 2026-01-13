Wayne General Hospital Foundation Donation Store

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About this shop
Our Guardian Angel Program provides an opportunity for grateful patients and their loved ones to recognize a special caregiver who they believe made a difference during their stay at WGH. Nominees will receive a pin, letter of nomination, and recognition on social media from the Foundation.
A gift in honor or memory of a loved one, friend, or
associate can be the most appropriate way to express
a lasting tribute. Honoring someone at an important
milestone in his or her life, for example, a birthday or
anniversary, is also the perfect way to give a special gift
to that person.
A gift in honor or memory of a loved one, friend, or
associate can be the most appropriate way to express
a lasting tribute. Honoring someone at an important
milestone in his or her life, for example, a birthday or
anniversary, is also the perfect way to give a special gift
to that person.
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