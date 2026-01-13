Wayne General Hospital Foundation

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Wayne General Hospital Foundation

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Wayne General Hospital Foundation Donation Store

Guardian Angel Pin item
Guardian Angel Pin
$25

Our Guardian Angel Program provides an opportunity for grateful patients and their loved ones to recognize a special caregiver who they believe made a difference during their stay at WGH. Nominees will receive a pin, letter of nomination, and recognition on social media from the Foundation.

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Giving Tree Leaf item
Giving Tree Leaf
$250

A gift in honor or memory of a loved one, friend, or

associate can be the most appropriate way to express

a lasting tribute. Honoring someone at an important

milestone in his or her life, for example, a birthday or

anniversary, is also the perfect way to give a special gift

to that person.

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Giving Tree Rock item
Giving Tree Rock
$1,000

A gift in honor or memory of a loved one, friend, or

associate can be the most appropriate way to express

a lasting tribute. Honoring someone at an important

milestone in his or her life, for example, a birthday or

anniversary, is also the perfect way to give a special gift

to that person.

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Add a donation for Wayne General Hospital Foundation

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