VFW Post 10558 Riders Group

Hosted by

VFW Post 10558 Riders Group

About this event

Waypoint to Healing Ride

3230 Williams Rd

Columbus, GA 31909, USA

Motorcycle Rider or Car Driver
$20
Passenger
$15
On site t-shirt sale
$20
On site t-shirt order
$20
Pre-order t-shirts (Adult Small)
$15

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Pre-order t-shirts (Adult Medium)
$15

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Pre-order t-shirts (Adult Large)
$15

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Pre-order t-shirts (Adult XL)
$15

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Pre-order t-shirts (Adult XXL)
$18

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Pre-order t-shirts (Adult XXXL)
$18

Event t-shirts available during pre-registration until April 29, or order on-site with a 2-to-4-week delivery delay.

Business or Organization sponsorship - Bronze level
$50

Your logo on the shirt in one color, small. Email us your logo.

Business or Organization Sponsorship - Silver
$100

Your logo on the shirt in one color, medium. Email us your logo.

Business or Organization sponsorship - Gold level
$150

Your logo on the shirt in one color, large. Email us your logo.

On-site vendor only
Free

Select this if you’d like to participate by having a vendor table.

Add a donation for VFW Post 10558 Riders Group

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