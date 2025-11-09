Chocolate for Hanukkah 2025

The PowerXL Grill Air Fryer is a versatile 12-in-1 multi-cooker with Dual Therm technology - that air frys from above and grills from below. With one touch, you can air fry the crispy food you love, or grill your BBQ favorites, all in one, easy to use, countertop appliance. Plus there are so many more ways to cook. The LED digital panel has 12 one-touch, preset cooking modes so you can roast, slow cook, steam, sauté, bake and so much more.