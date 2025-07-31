Ways & Means Boutique 2025-2026

Stoneware Mug item
Stoneware Mug
$20

Stoneware Pottery Mug with an image of the state of MO with a heart to indicate the location of the base. This purchase supports our mission to provide fun and fellowship, while giving back to the community. Gray & blue with a brown interior glaze. Approx 4.25" tall and 3.5" in diameter.

Stoneware Plate item
Stoneware Plate
$30

Stoneware Pottery plate with an image of the state of MO with a heart to indicate the location of the base. This purchase supports our mission to provide fun and fellowship, while giving back to the community. Gray & blue glaze. Approx 10" in diameter.

Missouri State Coasters item
Missouri State Coasters
$12

Missouri State shaped wooden coasters (set of 4). These cork backed, hard wood coasters are handmade with variations of wood and wood tone. These will be a beautiful addition to your dining table, bar or as a gift. Created by a friend of FWCSC and local Rolla community entrepreneur.

Missouri State Wall Decor item
Missouri State Wall Decor
$30

This oak wood Missouri state art piece is stained with a walnut color. It is approximately 8" x 9" and will make the perfect addition to your homes decor.

Block Cutting Board 1 item
Block Cutting Board 1
$20

This wood cutting board made from a combination of maple, cherry, and walnut. It is approximately 10" x 7".

Block Cutting Board 2 item
Block Cutting Board 2
$20

This wood cutting board made from a combination of maple and walnut. It is approximately 11" x 9".

Block Cutting Board 3 item
Block Cutting Board 3
$20

This wood cutting board made from a combination of oak and cherry. It is approximately 13" x 7".

Wooden Candle Holder Set item
Wooden Candle Holder Set
$25

This candleholder set is the perfect table decor for your home. The smallest is approximately 3" x 3", the middle is 3" x 4", the tallest is 3" x 5".

Christmas Wreath #1 item
Christmas Wreath #1
$25

This festive wreath is approx. 17" in diameter.

Christmas Wreath #2 item
Christmas Wreath #2
$25

This festive wreath is approx. 20" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #3 item
Christmas Wreath #3
$30

This festive wreath is approx. 20" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #4 item
Christmas Wreath #4
$25

This festive wreath is approx. 20" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #5 item
Christmas Wreath #5
$20

This festive wreath is approx. 15" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #6 item
Christmas Wreath #6
$20

This festive wreath is approx. 15" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #7 item
Christmas Wreath #7
$15

This festive wreath is approx. 12" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Wreath #8 item
Christmas Wreath #8
$15

This festive wreath is approx. 12" in diameter. Hand made by a club member.

Christmas Center Piece #1 item
Christmas Center Piece #1
$20

This stylish center piece will be the perfect addition to your holiday decor.

Christmas Center Piece #2 item
Christmas Center Piece #2
$20

This stylish center piece will be the perfect addition to your holiday decor.

Christmas Tree Decor #1 item
Christmas Tree Decor #1
$10

This handmade decor will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season

Christmas Tree Decor #2 item
Christmas Tree Decor #2
$10

This handmade decor will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season

Christmas Tree Decor #3 item
Christmas Tree Decor #3
$10

This handmade decor will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season

Christmas Tree Decor #4 item
Christmas Tree Decor #4
$10

This handmade decor will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season

Christmas Tree Decor #5 item
Christmas Tree Decor #5
$10

This handmade decor will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season

Wooden Bullet Pen (Military Police Corps) item
Wooden Bullet Pen (Military Police Corps)
$35

Beautifully carved Military Police Corps bullet pen with case. Hand crafted by a Veteran owned and operated business for the Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club.

Wooden Bullet Pen (Chemical Corps) item
Wooden Bullet Pen (Chemical Corps)
$35

Beautifully carved Chemical Corps bullet pen with case. Hand crafted by a Veteran owned and operated business for the Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club.

Hand Crafted Engineer Pen item
Hand Crafted Engineer Pen
$25

Custom pens hand crafted by a Veteran owned and operated business for the Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club.

Hand Crafted Military Police Pen item
Hand Crafted Military Police Pen
$25

Custom pens hand crafted by a Veteran owned and operated business for the Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club.

Hand Crafted Chemical Pen item
Hand Crafted Chemical Pen
$25

Custom pens hand crafted by a Veteran owned and operated business for the Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club.

Glass Ornament - USMC item
Glass Ornament - USMC
$5

Approximately 2.5" x 3.5" in size. This ornament would be a great addition to any tree this holiday season.

Glass Ornament - USMC item
Glass Ornament - USMC
$5

Approximately 2.5" x 3.5" in size. This ornament would be a great addition to any tree this holiday season.

Golden Ornament - Chemical Corps item
Golden Ornament - Chemical Corps
$5

Approximately 2" x 2" in size. This golden ornament would be a great addition to any tree this holiday season.

Laser cut Wood Ornaments
$5

These ornament would be a great addition to any tree this holiday season.

Chemical Corps Brooch #1 item
Chemical Corps Brooch #1
$20

Approximately 2" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Chemical Corps Brooch #4 item
Chemical Corps Brooch #4
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Engineer Corps Brooch #1 item
Engineer Corps Brooch #1
$20

Approximately 2" x 2" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Engineer Corps Brooch #2 item
Engineer Corps Brooch #2
$20

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Engineer Corps Brooch #3 item
Engineer Corps Brooch #3
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Stick Pin Engineer Corps item
Stick Pin Engineer Corps
$15

Approximately .5" x .25" this stick pin is a fabulous addition to your wardrobe!

Military Police Corps Scarf Ring item
Military Police Corps Scarf Ring
$20

Approximately 1.75" x 2" this Military Police Corps Scarf Ring with crossed pistols and pearl colored beads is a perfect pairing with your favorite scarf.

Military Police Corps Brooch #1 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #1
$15

Approximately 1" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #2 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #2
$15

Approximately 1.5" X 1.5" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #3 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #3
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #4 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #4
$20

Approximately 1.25" X 2" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #5 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #5
$15

Approximately 1.25" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #6 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #6
$15

Approximately 1.25" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Military Police Corps Brooch #7 item
Military Police Corps Brooch #7
$20

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Transportation Brooch #2 item
Transportation Brooch #2
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Medical Brooch #1 item
Medical Brooch #1
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Medical Brooch #2 item
Medical Brooch #2
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Infantry Brooch #1 item
Infantry Brooch #1
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

Infantry Brooch #2 item
Infantry Brooch #2
$15

This brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

United States Marine Corps Brooch #1 item
United States Marine Corps Brooch #1
$22

Approximately 2" X 1.25" in diameter, this brooch is ready to be shown off at your next event!

American Flag Dime Necklace (Gold) item
American Flag Dime Necklace (Gold)
$14

Looking for the perfect necklace for your American girl? Buy our American Flag Dime Necklace right now! The superior quality 10mm dime necklace is sure to make any patriotic princess' heart melt! 🥺❤️

Details:
Hand Stamped, 10mm Alloy Dime
Eco-Friendly Alloy Cable Chain
20" length, adjustable to 22"

American Flag Dime Necklace (Silver) item
American Flag Dime Necklace (Silver)
$14

Looking for the perfect necklace for your American girl? Buy our American Flag Dime Necklace right now! The superior quality 10mm dime necklace is sure to make any patriotic princess' heart melt! 🥺❤️

Details:
Hand Stamped, 10mm Alloy Dime
Eco-Friendly Alloy Cable Chain
20" length, adjustable to 22"

American Flag Dime Necklace (Rose Gold) item
American Flag Dime Necklace (Rose Gold)
$14

Looking for the perfect necklace for your American girl? Buy our American Flag Dime Necklace right now! The superior quality 10mm dime necklace is sure to make any patriotic princess' heart melt! 🥺❤️

Details:
Hand Stamped, 10mm Alloy Dime
Eco-Friendly Alloy Cable Chain
20" length, adjustable to 22"

American Flag Necklace item
American Flag Necklace
$14

Are you proud to be an American? Keep a flag close to your heart with the American Flag Necklace. Wear this necklace with pride to honor the brave men and women in the United States Army who have protected our nation.

Details:
Enamel American Flag Charm
Army & Blue Crystal Charms
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
18" Length Adjustable to 20"

Army Strong Necklace item
Army Strong Necklace
$14

Hoorah! With the Army Strong Necklace, united you stand with the soldier close to your heart. Wear this necklace with pride to honor the brave men and women in the United States Army who have protected our nation.

Details:
Enamel American Flag Charm
Blue & Red Crystal Charms
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
18" Length Adjustable to 20"

Duty Honor Country Necklace item
Duty Honor Country Necklace
$14

Show your love for the United States Armed Forces with the Duty Honor Country Necklace. This stacked dime necklace embodies the values of the military and looks amazing no matter what you wear.

Details:
Three Dimes stamped, "Duty, Honor, Country"
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
18" Length Adjustable to 20"

Dandelion Military Child Necklace item
Dandelion Military Child Necklace
$14

Looking for the perfect gift for a military child? Buy the Dandelion Military Child Necklace right now! This superior quality necklace holds the certified symbol of military children, giving anyone who wears it strength during the toughest times.

Details:
1/4" Hand Stamped Alloy Dime
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
20" Length, Adjustable to 23"

U.S. Army Necklace item
U.S. Army Necklace
$14

Celebrate the United States Army by keeping their seal close to heart, with the U.S. Army Necklace. Pair it with any outfit; this necklace makes for the perfect patriotic gift.
Details:
Army Seal and Blue Crystal Charms
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
18" Length Adjustable to 20"

My Superhero Wears Combat Boots Necklace item
My Superhero Wears Combat Boots Necklace
$14

Some heroes wear capes, but yours wears combat boots. The My Superhero Wears Combat Boots Necklace is made to celebrate your heroes' bravery, strength, and courage while protecting our country.

Details:
Heart stamped, "My Hero Wears Combat Boots"
American Flag Heart & Boot Charms
Stainless Steel Cable Chain
18" Length Adjustable to 20"

Saint Michael Badge Necklace item
Saint Michael Badge Necklace
$14

Shopping for your fearless leader? Buy the Saint Michael Badge Necklace. Saint Michael is the patron saint of all our protectors: Firefighters, Soldiers, Police Officers, and all Patriotic Protectors. Get them a gift they will cherish forever.

Details:
Etched Stainless Steel Badge
Finishes: Black
24" Stainless Steel Cable Chain

U.S. Army Bracelet item
U.S. Army Bracelet
$12

Celebrate the United States Army by keeping their seal on hand with the U.S. Army Bracelet. Perfectly pairs with any outfit; this bracelet makes for the perfect patriotic gift.
Details:
Eco-Friendly Alloy Army Seal
2" Diameter Adjustable to 6"
Green Beads

I Love the USA Charm Bracelet item
I Love the USA Charm Bracelet
$12

Do you love the USA? Then this I Love the USA Charm Bracelet is perfect for you! This beautiful bracelet goes well with every outfit and tells everyone that you love your country.

Details:
Cute American Charms
7" Length Adjustable to 9"

Bangle with American Flag item
Bangle with American Flag
$12

This bangle with American Flag is adjustable and it is ready to be styled with your favorite outfit!

Assist. Protect. Defend. Bracelet item
Assist. Protect. Defend. Bracelet
$12

This is a hand stamped cuff bracelet that is perfect for showing off your Military Police Corps pride.

Elementis Regamus Proelium Bracelet item
Elementis Regamus Proelium Bracelet
$12

This is a hand stamped cuff bracelet that is perfect for showing off your Chemical Corps pride.

Teal Earrings item
Teal Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Pink and Yellow Earrings item
Pink and Yellow Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Pink and White Earrings item
Pink and White Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Pineapple Earrings item
Pineapple Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Black and Gold Earrings item
Black and Gold Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

White and Gold Earring item
White and Gold Earring
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Pink Star Earrings item
Pink Star Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Blue and Pink Arch Earrings item
Blue and Pink Arch Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Green and Brown Arch Earrings item
Green and Brown Arch Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

Wooden Flag Earrings item
Wooden Flag Earrings
$6

Approximately 3.5" x 2" these earrings will add the pop of color you've been looking for to that amazing outfit!

FWCSC Heart Notebook item
FWCSC Heart Notebook
$5

This blank notebook is perfect for writing down ideas!

Missouri Tumbler item
Missouri Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Flower Tumbler item
Flower Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Mama Tumbler item
Mama Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Hydrated Tumbler item
Hydrated Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Merry Tumbler item
Merry Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Bright Tumbler item
Bright Tumbler
$10

40oz stainless steel tumbler comes with a straw.

Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club Tote Bag item
Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club Tote Bag
$15

These canvas tote bags have great storage. They even have a zipper closure and a small pocket on the front.

Waynesville Tote Bag item
Waynesville Tote Bag
$15

These canvas tote bags have great storage. They even have a zipper closure and a small pocket on the front.

Fort Leonard Wood Tote Bag item
Fort Leonard Wood Tote Bag
$15

These canvas tote bags have great storage. They even have a zipper closure and a small pocket on the front.

St. Robert Tote Bag item
St. Robert Tote Bag
$15

These canvas tote bags have great storage. They even have a zipper closure and a small pocket on the front.

Welcome Sign (White and Brown) item
Welcome Sign (White and Brown)
$8

Thinking about adding a something to your porch but don't know what? These welcome signs would be a great addition to your door.

Welcome Sign (Tan and Brown) item
Welcome Sign (Tan and Brown)
$8

Thinking about adding a something to your porch but don't know what? These welcome signs would be a great addition to your door.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Chemical item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Chemical
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Engineer item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Engineer
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Military Police item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Military Police
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Hello Fall item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Hello Fall
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Missouri State Flower item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Missouri State Flower
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

100% Cotton Dish Towel - Fort Leonard Wood item
100% Cotton Dish Towel - Fort Leonard Wood
$8

These dishtowels are 100% cotton. They have a small decal on the front and have black striping on the sides.

Pot Holder item
Pot Holder
$8

Pot Holders with FWCSC heart logo

Army Keychain item
Army Keychain
$5
Lapel Pin item
Lapel Pin
$3

Full color enamel lapel pin with pin back.

Price is per pin.

FWCSC Heart Sticker - small item
FWCSC Heart Sticker - small
$1

Approximately 2.5" x 2.5"

Chemical Sticker - small item
Chemical Sticker - small
$1

Approximately 2" x 1"

Engineer Sticker - small item
Engineer Sticker - small
$1

Approximately 2" x 1"

Military Police Sticker - small item
Military Police Sticker - small
$1

Approximately 2" x 1"

FWCSC Heart Sticker - large item
FWCSC Heart Sticker - large
$2

Approximately 4.25" x 4.25"

Car Magnet item
Car Magnet
$5

Join the fun with this FWCSC Car Magnet! FWCSC Magnet Game is a great way to connect with other spouses. The details are provided when you purchase a magnet.


Approximately 5" x 5"

Small Heather Mauve V-neck item
Small Heather Mauve V-neck
$15
Medium Heather Mauve V-neck item
Medium Heather Mauve V-neck
$15
Small Heather Dark Grey V-neck item
Small Heather Dark Grey V-neck
$15
Medium Heather Dark Grey V-neck item
Medium Heather Dark Grey V-neck
$15
Medium Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck item
Medium Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck
$15
Large Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck item
Large Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck
$15
XL Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck item
XL Heather Dark Grey Crew Neck
$15
Small Navy V-Neck item
Small Navy V-Neck
$20
XL Navy V-Neck item
XL Navy V-Neck
$20

