Helping Heroes FL

Offered by

Helping Heroes FL

About this shop

Ways to give to Helping Heroes, FL 501c(3) EIN 33-2403565

Breaking Bread + Fellowship item
Breaking Bread + Fellowship
$50

Treat a Veteran + mentor to a mentoring session over a meal. Your generosity provides a safe space for connection and growth.

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$35

"Don't Fight Alone" ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all adult sizes. Grab yours and spread the mission or donate to a hero!

Fishing Session item
Fishing Session
$20

Covers live bait, liders and weights. These supplies provide a hobby that will help our heroes open up and share their story.

Fuel Card item
Fuel Card
Pay what you can

We are situated in Jacksonville, the largest city by area among 4 major military installations. A gas card will allow mentors and heroes to meet without concern of gas prices.

Bible item
Bible
$80

Provide a personalized, leather bound Bible for a hero!

Grocery Gift Card item
Grocery Gift Card
Pay what you can

Provide groceries for a hero in need. With the government shut down and Veterans being 50% more likely to become homeless than other Americans, our heroes could use the extra support.

Add a donation for Helping Heroes FL

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!