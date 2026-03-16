Ways to give to Helping Heroes, FL 501c(3) EIN 33-2403565

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About this shop
Treat a Veteran + mentor to a mentoring session over a meal. Your generosity provides a safe space for connection and growth.
"Don't Fight Alone" ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all adult sizes. Grab yours and spread the mission or donate to a hero!
Covers live bait, liders and weights. These supplies provide a hobby that will help our heroes open up and share their story.
We are situated in Jacksonville, the largest city by area among 4 major military installations. A gas card will allow mentors and heroes to meet without concern of gas prices.
Provide a personalized, leather bound Bible for a hero!
Provide groceries for a hero in need. With the government shut down and Veterans being 50% more likely to become homeless than other Americans, our heroes could use the extra support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!