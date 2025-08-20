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Wayzgoose Kitsap

About this event

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Wayzgoose Kitsap's Silent Auction at ACV 2025

Pick-up location

680 Lebo Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98310, USA

"Silence Isn’t Golden" Watercoloured Print item
"Silence Isn’t Golden" Watercoloured Print item
"Silence Isn’t Golden" Watercoloured Print item
"Silence Isn’t Golden" Watercoloured Print
$50

Starting bid

Printed by Spring Munsel Gideon for Wayzgoose Kitsap in 2021, this original steamroller linoleum print has been watercoloured by the artist to create a one of a kind piece. Approx. Value: $300

"Salmon" skate deck by Lys Ops Beckman item
"Salmon" skate deck by Lys Ops Beckman
$20

Starting bid

This is a hand carved hand printed ocean themed art piece printed on an upcycled skateboard deck from Unity Skateshop. The white salmon, oysters and crabs stand out in stark relief to the moody black background. Approx. Value: $150


Words from the Artist: “This piece was inspired by salmon spawning season and the native fauna of the PNW.”

"Van Gogh's Ravens" skateboard deck by Rose Guastella item
"Van Gogh's Ravens" skateboard deck by Rose Guastella
$20

Starting bid

Skate deck with a Van Gogh sky and five ravens. Approx. Value: $200


Words from the Artist: “When I was offered the opportunity to paint a skate deck, I knew exactly what I wanted to paint on it! I've been painting birds and making bird ceramics for a while now, so it's was an easy choice. I'm happy to support Wayzgoose Kitsap and wish you much success!”

“She Doesn’t Have a Name” skate deck by Hadley Cook-Dryden item
“She Doesn’t Have a Name” skate deck by Hadley Cook-Dryden
$20

Starting bid

Skate board deck wood burned with a tower, bougainvillea flowers and tree line. Approx. Value: $150

“SUNBURST” skateboard deck by Rogue Gorilla item
“SUNBURST” skateboard deck by Rogue Gorilla
$20

Starting bid

Hand painted skateboard deck. Approx. Value: $200


Artist Story: Rogue Gorilla is a death themed artist whose artwork is intended to inspire life. Skulls remind us that we will die, but they also look cool as hell. So be cool as hell while you live, because we only have a short time to do so… Be cool as hell. Skate more. Live rogue!

“Interception” skateboard deck by Danielle Rimbert item
“Interception” skateboard deck by Danielle Rimbert
$20

Starting bid

Repurposed Painted Skateboard. Approx. Value: $100

Skateboard Deck by Sherri Gamble & HIVE item
Skateboard Deck by Sherri Gamble & HIVE
$20

Starting bid

Plastered and designed by the Bremerton Youth Arts Hive. Approx. Value: $150

“Only Dead Fish Swim with the Current” by Jo Buxton Roberts item
“Only Dead Fish Swim with the Current” by Jo Buxton Roberts
$20

Starting bid

Mixed media recycled skateboard deck, acrylic paint pens on spray paint. Approx. Value: $200


Words from the Artist: “This piece is inspired by our local salmon spawning season here in the Puget Sound, as well as the resilience of the species and the lessons we can learn from them.”

“The Gilded Age” skateboard deck by Betsy Hagestedt item
“The Gilded Age” skateboard deck by Betsy Hagestedt item
“The Gilded Age” skateboard deck by Betsy Hagestedt
$20

Starting bid

Skate deck, multimedia. Approx. Value: $200


Words from the Artist: “I was very inspired by this board. I rarely make 2D art, but it cried out for its previous life to be honored, so this piece is a playful juxtaposition that incorporates the physicality of the material itself.”

Docs Print donated by Laura Samant item
Docs Print donated by Laura Samant
$10

Starting bid

A linocut print with chine collé of Doc Martens boots, print is 9"x12", paper is 14.5"x17.5" Approx. Value: $90


Words from the Artist: “This is part of a series of shoe prints I made. At the time, one of my kids was only wearing Doc Martens, every day regardless of weather.”

Letterpress Workshop & Vintage Type Tray item
Letterpress Workshop & Vintage Type Tray item
Letterpress Workshop & Vintage Type Tray
$50

Starting bid

Let letterpress printer Marit Bockelie take you through a three-hour hands-on letterpress workshop, tailored to your experience with printing. You will leave with a better understanding of how relief printing works, some of your very own card-sized prints, and a smile on your face. No experience needed. Vintage type tray is yours to hang on your wall for inspiration! (This workshop is designed for one person, but you are welcome to bring a friend.) Date and time to be coordinated with Marit. Approx. Value: $500

Roxy Package #1 item
Roxy Package #1 item
Roxy Package #1 item
Roxy Package #1
$10

Starting bid

Roxy Package #1: Two tickets to a movie at Roxy Theatre in the heart of downtown Bremerton, with popcorn and your pick of a poster from past films! Value of $50.

Roxy Package #2 item
Roxy Package #2 item
Roxy Package #2 item
Roxy Package #2
$10

Starting bid

Roxy Package #2: Two tickets to a movie at Roxy Theatre in the heart of downtown Bremerton, with popcorn and your pick of a poster from past films! Value of $50.

Admiral Theatre Package for November 14th item
Admiral Theatre Package for November 14th item
Admiral Theatre Package for November 14th item
Admiral Theatre Package for November 14th
$40

Starting bid

Main floor table of 4 on Friday, November 14, 2025 for Six-Time Grammy Nominated Blues Band ’The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ + some bar and concessions vouchers. Valued at $300.

Barry Blankenship screen print #1 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #1 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #1 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #1
$30

Starting bid

"Single point in Space" - Screen print by Barry Blankenship. "I've been doing a poster per episode or Ian Huberts Dynamo Dream school fi youtube series full of fantastic special fx he does himself." Check it out!

Barry Blankenship screen print #2 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #2 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #2 item
Barry Blankenship screen print #2
$20

Starting bid

"Small Town Dreamer" - Screen print by Barry Blankenship - Inspired by old barns and grain silos and thinking "what if...?"

1929 Remington Typewriter item
1929 Remington Typewriter
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the Bremerton Typewriter Co. A beautiful vintage red Remington Portable 3, 1929 - Duo time. Featuring pica typeface, clamshell cover. $425 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!