Wayzgoose Kitsap's Silent Auction at ACV 2025

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Printed by Spring Munsel Gideon for Wayzgoose Kitsap in 2021, this original steamroller linoleum print has been watercoloured by the artist to create a one of a kind piece. Approx. Value: $300
Starting bid
This is a hand carved hand printed ocean themed art piece printed on an upcycled skateboard deck from Unity Skateshop. The white salmon, oysters and crabs stand out in stark relief to the moody black background. Approx. Value: $150
Words from the Artist: “This piece was inspired by salmon spawning season and the native fauna of the PNW.”
Starting bid
Skate deck with a Van Gogh sky and five ravens. Approx. Value: $200
Words from the Artist: “When I was offered the opportunity to paint a skate deck, I knew exactly what I wanted to paint on it! I've been painting birds and making bird ceramics for a while now, so it's was an easy choice. I'm happy to support Wayzgoose Kitsap and wish you much success!”
Starting bid
Skate board deck wood burned with a tower, bougainvillea flowers and tree line. Approx. Value: $150
Starting bid
Hand painted skateboard deck. Approx. Value: $200
Artist Story: Rogue Gorilla is a death themed artist whose artwork is intended to inspire life. Skulls remind us that we will die, but they also look cool as hell. So be cool as hell while you live, because we only have a short time to do so… Be cool as hell. Skate more. Live rogue!
Starting bid
Repurposed Painted Skateboard. Approx. Value: $100
Starting bid
Plastered and designed by the Bremerton Youth Arts Hive. Approx. Value: $150
Starting bid
Mixed media recycled skateboard deck, acrylic paint pens on spray paint. Approx. Value: $200
Words from the Artist: “This piece is inspired by our local salmon spawning season here in the Puget Sound, as well as the resilience of the species and the lessons we can learn from them.”
Starting bid
Skate deck, multimedia. Approx. Value: $200
Words from the Artist: “I was very inspired by this board. I rarely make 2D art, but it cried out for its previous life to be honored, so this piece is a playful juxtaposition that incorporates the physicality of the material itself.”
Starting bid
A linocut print with chine collé of Doc Martens boots, print is 9"x12", paper is 14.5"x17.5" Approx. Value: $90
Words from the Artist: “This is part of a series of shoe prints I made. At the time, one of my kids was only wearing Doc Martens, every day regardless of weather.”
Starting bid
Let letterpress printer Marit Bockelie take you through a three-hour hands-on letterpress workshop, tailored to your experience with printing. You will leave with a better understanding of how relief printing works, some of your very own card-sized prints, and a smile on your face. No experience needed. Vintage type tray is yours to hang on your wall for inspiration! (This workshop is designed for one person, but you are welcome to bring a friend.) Date and time to be coordinated with Marit. Approx. Value: $500
Starting bid
Roxy Package #1: Two tickets to a movie at Roxy Theatre in the heart of downtown Bremerton, with popcorn and your pick of a poster from past films! Value of $50.
Starting bid
Roxy Package #2: Two tickets to a movie at Roxy Theatre in the heart of downtown Bremerton, with popcorn and your pick of a poster from past films! Value of $50.
Starting bid
Main floor table of 4 on Friday, November 14, 2025 for Six-Time Grammy Nominated Blues Band ’The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ + some bar and concessions vouchers. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
"Single point in Space" - Screen print by Barry Blankenship. "I've been doing a poster per episode or Ian Huberts Dynamo Dream school fi youtube series full of fantastic special fx he does himself." Check it out!
Starting bid
"Small Town Dreamer" - Screen print by Barry Blankenship - Inspired by old barns and grain silos and thinking "what if...?"
Starting bid
Donated by the Bremerton Typewriter Co. A beautiful vintage red Remington Portable 3, 1929 - Duo time. Featuring pica typeface, clamshell cover. $425 value.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!