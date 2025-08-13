Working Beauceron Association Inc

Working Beauceron Association Inc

WBA Fundraising Raffle

#1) E-Collar PE 900
$20

The Pro Educator 900 ($289.00 Value) is a modern e-collar designed with safety in mind, novel features like maximum stimulation setting and lock and set protect from accidental overstimulation of the dog. This 1/2 mile range e-collar is loaded with unique features making it one of the most humane and effective dog trainer collars around. The PE-900 transmitter is especially well-suited for easy operation and is small providing stealth operation when the situation requires discreteness. Don’t be fooled by the small receiver size 2″ X 1.5″ X1 ” 2.4 ounces; this remote dog trainer provides plenty of stimulation for most dogs even normal temperament 150-pound dogs respond to our blunt stimulation. The unique COS (control of stimulation) technology provides very clean stimulation without the normal head jerking often found with other training collars. The boost feature is available to provide boosted stimulation from 1 to 60. The night tracking light is controlled by the dog collar transmitter, allowing the user to flash or continuously light up the collar receiver for locating your dog after dark. You can also turn on the lost transmitter beeper to help locate a misplaced transmitter. The PE-900 Pro Educator will turn a smart, stubborn dog into a genius. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Proudly Assembled in the USA!

#2) Cross Winds 50.00 Gift Card
$10

This gift card can be used toward a collar, leash, or essential dog gear — treat your pup or stock up on everyday must-haves. Whether you're looking for style, function, or fun, this is a great way to shop for quality canine accessories!

#3) NK Graphic Atelier
$10

Showcase your kennel, breeding program, or beloved Beauceron in with an Ad by NK Graphic Atelier! (100.00 Value) Whether you're a seasoned breeder, a proud owner, or new to the community, this is your chance to highlight your dogs!

#4) Ryoken Adventure Ready Go Bars
$10

(4) Ryoken 40oz Stainless steal Water Bottles

2 Beef Adventure Ready Bar

2 Lamb Adventure Ready Bar

2 Pork Adventure Ready Bar

2 Seadfood Adventure Ready Bar

8-Pack Variety Ready Adventure Bars

#5) Voila The Ultimate Treat Pouch
$10

Crafted from the highest-quality, food-grade silicone, this multipurpose pouch transitions from a treat carrier to a waterproof drinking bowl on the go.

Our patented design features a spring-assisted closure makes it easy to open and secure. The wide mouth opening gives you quick access to treats, while a sturdy and adjustable belt stays put through even the most rigorous of activities.

This updated version includes our new Spill Guard Rim to help keep contents secure and reduce mess, while the pre-installed Accessory D-ring offers added versatility for leashing, clipping, or customizing your setup.

It’s a highly efficient and easy-to-clean delivery system, capable of storing up to 24 ounces of your pet’s food while prolonging its freshness.

This product comes with:

  • Pre-installed belt sleeve
  • Accessory D-ring
  • Sturdy and adjustable Ultimate Belt
  • Oil-based lubricant
#6) K9 Kennel Boss Large
$25

The K9 Kennel Boss (800.00 Value) collapsible dog crate is engineered to keep your dog safe and contained. With its lightweight aluminum construction, commercial-grade hardware, and high-quality powder-coated finish, this sturdy design helps prevent dog escapes and is easy to clean. The collapsible design easily transitions from assembled to suitcase configuration in under a minute with no additional tools required. Built-in handles allow for easy transporting or storing of the crate when not in use.

#7) Beauceron Wine Basket
$10
  • Beautifully etched Beauceron on large elegant non-stem wine glasses.
  • Bocces Sauvignon Bark
  • Sparkling Rose Plush Toy
  • Paw Print Bottle Stopper
#8) Dock Diving Basket
$10
  • (2) NERF-TOUGH: Nerf-quality materials make our best toy bumpers
  • Stainless steel bucket is the perfect accessory for your cage, kennel, cage, or crate.
  • Scouts Honor Leave in Probiotic Conditioner
  • Dog Bathrobe Towel
#9) Obedience Training Bundle
$20
  • KLIMB training platform ($189.00 value) Professionally designed and engineered, this The base has removable legs, is made of strong, molded poly, and features a pawgrip rubberized surface for sure pet footing.
  • Slip Lead
  • (2) Treat Bags
#10) Halloween Basket
$10
  • Sand and Paws scented candle
  • Pumpkin Biscuits \ Treats
  • Halloween Dog Bat Wings
  • Beauceron Jack o Lantern T-Shirt Mens Large
  • Pet Cowboy Halloween Costume Hat/Bandanna


#11) Treat Basket
$10
  • 24oz Barkin’ Burger Beef
  • Pumpkin treat 48oz Chicken Jerky Treats
  • Vital Essentials 1.9 oz
  • Chicken hearts Vital Essentials 2.1oz
  • Freeze Dried Raw Liver Vital Essentials 2.1oz
  • Freeze Dried chicken Breast 2.5lb
  • Lucy Pet Chicken Roll
  • Pawfect Freeze Dried Pumpkin
  • Natures Feast Freeze Dried Goat Meat Treats
  • Pawfect Yogurt Meltd
  • Probiotic Prebiotic Pineapple Treats
  • 2 large Bully Sticks
  • Rope Ball
  • chuck-it Soft Frisbee
  • Chuck it ultra fetch stick
#13) Show Lead Bundle
$10

Purple Beaded Show Lead (125.00)

Blue Beaded Show lead (50.00)

#14) Show Lead Bundle # 2
$10

Brown Beaded Show Lead (125.00)

Pink Beaded Show Lead (50.00)

#15) Ray Allen Bundle Female
$10

Large Ray Allen T- Shirt

Sprenger Pink Collar

Pink Ray Allen Tug

Ray Allen Water Bottle

Red Flat Collar

Ray Allen Treat Pouch


#16) Ray Allen Bundle Male #2
$10

Ray Allen T-Shirts XL & XXL

Blue Ray Allen Bumper

Ray Allen Working Harness

Bite Sleeve

Blue & Green Sprenger Collars

#17) Sloppy Chops Co. Collar and Leash
$10

1.5 Double Layer Collar in Biothane & Solid Brass Hardware. Size 19-21inchs. 5ft Rolled Biothane leash in Kodiak Brown with brass trigger snap. 6" training tab in Kodiak Brown with solid brass trigger.

#18) Pet Portrait
$10

Painted in watercolor, oil or drawn with chalk. and charcoal from a photo you provide. Your painting is printed on a 8x10 on quality paper & framed and matted in a 11x14 frame.


More photo examples: https://www.pbase.com/northernshadow/

Add a donation for Working Beauceron Association Inc

$

