WBA Fundraising Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
The Pro Educator 900 ($289.00 Value) is a modern e-collar designed with safety in mind, novel features like maximum stimulation setting and lock and set protect from accidental overstimulation of the dog. This 1/2 mile range e-collar is loaded with unique features making it one of the most humane and effective dog trainer collars around. The PE-900 transmitter is especially well-suited for easy operation and is small providing stealth operation when the situation requires discreteness. Don’t be fooled by the small receiver size 2″ X 1.5″ X1 ” 2.4 ounces; this remote dog trainer provides plenty of stimulation for most dogs even normal temperament 150-pound dogs respond to our blunt stimulation. The unique COS (control of stimulation) technology provides very clean stimulation without the normal head jerking often found with other training collars. The boost feature is available to provide boosted stimulation from 1 to 60. The night tracking light is controlled by the dog collar transmitter, allowing the user to flash or continuously light up the collar receiver for locating your dog after dark. You can also turn on the lost transmitter beeper to help locate a misplaced transmitter. The PE-900 Pro Educator will turn a smart, stubborn dog into a genius. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Proudly Assembled in the USA!
This gift card can be used toward a collar, leash, or essential dog gear — treat your pup or stock up on everyday must-haves. Whether you're looking for style, function, or fun, this is a great way to shop for quality canine accessories!
Showcase your kennel, breeding program, or beloved Beauceron in with an Ad by NK Graphic Atelier! (100.00 Value) Whether you're a seasoned breeder, a proud owner, or new to the community, this is your chance to highlight your dogs!
(4) Ryoken 40oz Stainless steal Water Bottles
2 Beef Adventure Ready Bar
2 Lamb Adventure Ready Bar
2 Pork Adventure Ready Bar
2 Seadfood Adventure Ready Bar
8-Pack Variety Ready Adventure Bars
Crafted from the highest-quality, food-grade silicone, this multipurpose pouch transitions from a treat carrier to a waterproof drinking bowl on the go.
Our patented design features a spring-assisted closure makes it easy to open and secure. The wide mouth opening gives you quick access to treats, while a sturdy and adjustable belt stays put through even the most rigorous of activities.
This updated version includes our new Spill Guard Rim to help keep contents secure and reduce mess, while the pre-installed Accessory D-ring offers added versatility for leashing, clipping, or customizing your setup.
It’s a highly efficient and easy-to-clean delivery system, capable of storing up to 24 ounces of your pet’s food while prolonging its freshness.
This product comes with:
The K9 Kennel Boss (800.00 Value) collapsible dog crate is engineered to keep your dog safe and contained. With its lightweight aluminum construction, commercial-grade hardware, and high-quality powder-coated finish, this sturdy design helps prevent dog escapes and is easy to clean. The collapsible design easily transitions from assembled to suitcase configuration in under a minute with no additional tools required. Built-in handles allow for easy transporting or storing of the crate when not in use.
Purple Beaded Show Lead (125.00)
Blue Beaded Show lead (50.00)
Brown Beaded Show Lead (125.00)
Pink Beaded Show Lead (50.00)
Large Ray Allen T- Shirt
Sprenger Pink Collar
Pink Ray Allen Tug
Ray Allen Water Bottle
Red Flat Collar
Ray Allen Treat Pouch
Ray Allen T-Shirts XL & XXL
Blue Ray Allen Bumper
Ray Allen Working Harness
Bite Sleeve
Blue & Green Sprenger Collars
1.5 Double Layer Collar in Biothane & Solid Brass Hardware. Size 19-21inchs. 5ft Rolled Biothane leash in Kodiak Brown with brass trigger snap. 6" training tab in Kodiak Brown with solid brass trigger.
Painted in watercolor, oil or drawn with chalk. and charcoal from a photo you provide. Your painting is printed on a 8x10 on quality paper & framed and matted in a 11x14 frame.
More photo examples: https://www.pbase.com/northernshadow/
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!