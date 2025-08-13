WBA Fundraising Raffle

Crafted from the highest-quality, food-grade silicone, this multipurpose pouch transitions from a treat carrier to a waterproof drinking bowl on the go.

Our patented design features a spring-assisted closure makes it easy to open and secure. The wide mouth opening gives you quick access to treats, while a sturdy and adjustable belt stays put through even the most rigorous of activities.

This updated version includes our new Spill Guard Rim to help keep contents secure and reduce mess, while the pre-installed Accessory D-ring offers added versatility for leashing, clipping, or customizing your setup.

It’s a highly efficient and easy-to-clean delivery system, capable of storing up to 24 ounces of your pet’s food while prolonging its freshness.

This product comes with: