Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc

About this event

WBAEF Scholarship Reception

801 Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20024, USA

Supreme Level
$7,500

$7,500 (includes VIP-reserved seating for ten (10) people, opportunity to make brief

remarks, signage display of logo, and sponsor recognition at event and on WBA website for one (1) year).

Equal Justice Level
$5,000

$5,000 (includes VIP-reserved seating for seven (7) people, signage display of logo,

and sponsor recognition at the event and on WBA website for nine (9) months).

Platinum Level
$2,500

$2,500 (includes VIP-reserved seating for three (5) people, signage display of logo, and sponsor recognition at event and on WBA website for six (6) months).

Silver Level
$1,500

$1,500 (includes VIP-reserved seating for three (3) people, signage display of logo, and sponsor recognition at event and on WBA website for three (3) months).

General Admission
$70

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!