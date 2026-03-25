WBTV Silent Auction

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At Main Spot Nutrition, we believe in good nutrition should work for real life. Our drink and baked good are high in protein, high in fiber, low in sugar to promote more energy, better focus and stronger habits.
Come in to try our famous protein waffles!
Valued at $25.
Starting bid
Fit for Action, your Cooper City, FL chiropractic care center offering numerous services and holistic treatments to help ease your pain or ailments. Chiropractor Dr. Diego Kostzer began practicing in 2001 and as a soccer player himself, specializes in sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.
Each package offers 30-minutes of massage therapy to alleviate any back pain or muscle tightness.
There are 2 available for bid. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
Fit for Action, your Cooper City, FL chiropractic care center offering numerous services and holistic treatments to help ease your pain or ailments. Chiropractor Dr. Diego Kostzer began practicing in 2001 and as a soccer player himself, specializes in sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.
Each package offers 30-minutes of massage therapy to alleviate any back pain or muscle tightness.
There are 2 available for bid. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
One hour virtual session for SAT prep or essay coaching. The certificate is valid until Dec. 1, 2026 and non-transferable. Lesson must be scheduled in advance with Mrs. Raimont.
Valued at $75.
Starting bid
We provide custom party & event decor, personalized gifts, custom shirts & more. We specialize in balloon garlands & arches, custom backdrops, custom gifts & balloon creations.
How We Bring Your Vision to Life:
- Design Consultation - We learn about your event, style, and goals.
- Custom Planning - We design a cohesive décor plan tailored to your space and theme.
- Professional Installation - We handle setup and styling so you can enjoy your event stress-free.
Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Casa D Hot Yoga is a Hot Yoga studio offering Hot Vinyasa Yoga, Hot Flow Zen (Half Vinyasa half Yin) yoga and Bikvin Yoga (Bikram and Vinyasa combined). Aside from Hot Yoga classes, we also offer Hot Pilates and HIIT.
Starting bid
Perfection in every detail! My Eco Wash specializes in deep cleaning, polishing, and protection to ensure your vehicle looks brand new, inside and out.
This package includes interior and exterior detailing.
Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Our Unlimited Membership includes full access to everything offered at Praise Athletics. We are open 7 days a week, and the membership includes:
• 6 days of Strength & Conditioning classes
• 5 days of Bodybuilding programming in our open gym area •
7 days of Open Gym access during regular operating hours
• 3 days of HYROX programming during the week • Sunday HYROX class (fully coached session)
• 3 days of our Run Program Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
There are 3 available to bid. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
Our Unlimited Membership includes full access to everything offered at Praise Athletics. We are open 7 days a week, and the membership includes:
• 6 days of Strength & Conditioning classes
• 5 days of Bodybuilding programming in our open gym area •
7 days of Open Gym access during regular operating hours
• 3 days of HYROX programming during the week • Sunday HYROX class (fully coached session)
• 3 days of our Run Program Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
There are 3 available to bid. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
Our Unlimited Membership includes full access to everything offered at Praise Athletics. We are open 7 days a week, and the membership includes:
• 6 days of Strength & Conditioning classes
• 5 days of Bodybuilding programming in our open gym area •
7 days of Open Gym access during regular operating hours
• 3 days of HYROX programming during the week • Sunday HYROX class (fully coached session)
• 3 days of our Run Program Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
Members also have access to our equipment, programming, and training space to work on additional workouts during open gym.
There are 3 available to bid. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
Smash glass, electronics, and furniture in fully private rage rooms, then take it further with axe throwing, neon splatter paint, and indoor paintball — all in one location.
Included in this Couples Therapy package:
- 20-min rage room
- 30 min axe throwing
- 2 plates for plate therapy
Starting bid
1st Month:
8oz Barkin’ Cheddar, 4oz Bark Breath, 6pk Apple Pie Woofles
2nd Month:
8oz Paw-nut Banana, 4oz CocoBerry Bliss, 6pk Strawberry Banana Woofles
3rd Month:
8oz Pumpkin Spice, 4oz Funky Monkey, 6pk Gingerbread Woofles
Our treats:
- are made with human-grade ingredients. - include ingredients that may provide health benefits such as strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pumpkin, coconut oil, ground flaxseed, chia seed, hulled hemp seed, turmeric, & ginger.
-include both crunchy and soft varieties.
- never contain preservatives or chemicals.
There are 2 available for bid. Valued at $117.
Starting bid
1st Month:
8oz Barkin’ Cheddar, 4oz Bark Breath, 6pk Apple Pie Woofles
2nd Month:
8oz Paw-nut Banana, 4oz CocoBerry Bliss, 6pk Strawberry Banana Woofles
3rd Month:
8oz Pumpkin Spice, 4oz Funky Monkey, 6pk Gingerbread Woofles
Our treats:
- are made with human-grade ingredients. - include ingredients that may provide health benefits such as strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pumpkin, coconut oil, ground flaxseed, chia seed, hulled hemp seed, turmeric, & ginger.
-include both crunchy and soft varieties.
- never contain preservatives or chemicals.
There are 2 available for bid. Valued at $117.
Starting bid
(1) $30 Fandango Gift Card
(1) $70 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card
Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Sport Clips Haircuts Of Pembroke Pines - Silver Lakes is like no other place where you’ve ever gotten your hair cut. There's sports everywhere. There are TVs everywhere - playing sports. And guy-smart stylists who know how to give you the haircut you want. You don’t ever need an appointment, walk-ins are welcome, and you’ll walk out feeling like an MVP.
This bundle includes: 10oz STMNT shampoo, 9oz STMNT conditioner, 5oz STMNT gel, $34 gift certificate for an MVP Haircut Experience, and 4 vouchers for free 1st time customer haircut or upgrade.
Retail value over $150
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