WBI Stories: May 1 -3 (Multi Event)

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About this event
Friday, May 1 — 2:00 - 4:00 pm
YBCA Screening Room
Doors Open at 1:30pm
Reception to Follow in the YBCA Lounge
Saturday, May 2 — 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
YBCA Screening Room
Doors Open at 11:00 am
Reception to follow in the YBCA Lounge
Saturday, May 2 — 2:30 - 5:00 pm
YBCA Screening Room
Doors open at 2:00pm
Reception in the YBCA Lounge to follow
Sunday, May 3 — 11:30 am - 1:00pm
YBCA Screening Room
Doors open at 11:00am
Reception to follow in the YBCA Lounge
Sunday, May 3 — 2:00 - 5:00pm
YBCA Screening Room
Doors open at 1:30pm
Reception to follow in the YBCA Lounge
$
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