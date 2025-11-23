Golf & Dinner Registration for WBS Charity's 6th Annual Golf for Charity

Hosted by
This ticket covers: green fees, driving range balls, a golf cart, lunch, and a donation to a worthy cause.
Gather your team and join us for a day of golf, fun, and giving back! Your team’s ticket includes: green fees, driving range balls, a golf cart, lunch, and a donation to a great cause.
Not a golfer? No problem! You’re still invited to join us for a fun-filled day supporting a great cause. Come for the lively atmosphere, mingle with participants, and enjoy lunch. It’s the perfect chance to network, learn about the charity, and be part of an amazing event without hitting the greens! We’d love to have you there!
Note: this ticket does NOT include after golf dinner. Must be selected seperately.
Join us for a delicious dinner to unwind, network, and connect with fellow participants. Enjoy great food while learning more about the incredible work your support is helping fund through this charity event. It's the perfect way to wrap up a memorable day and make an even bigger impact! Dinner at CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar
