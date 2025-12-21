WBS Charity Foundation

Offered by

WBS Charity Foundation

About this shop

WBS Charity | Golf for Charity Shop

🖊️ WBS Charity Signature Pen item
🖊️ WBS Charity Signature Pen
$4

A simple way to support a powerful mission.


Clean, functional, and tied to something bigger than just the everyday.


Every purchase contributes to providing service dogs to veterans.

🥃 WBS Custom Cork Topper item
🥃 WBS Custom Cork Topper
$5

A unique addition to your bourbon collection.


Crafted for supporters who appreciate the details and the purpose behind them.

Limited run for this year’s event.


Proceeds support Paws-Ability, Inc.


*fits most

⛳ WBS Poker Chip Ball Markers (4-Pack) item
⛳ WBS Poker Chip Ball Markers (4-Pack)
$6

Bring purpose to every round.


This 4-pack (assorted) of poker chip ball markers is designed for the course while representing a cause that matters.


Perfect for golfers, collectors, and supporters alike.


Every purchase helps fund life-changing service dogs.

🪵 WBS Cork Coaster Set (4-Pack) item
🪵 WBS Cork Coaster Set (4-Pack)
$7

Protect your table while supporting a greater mission.


This 4-pack of cork coasters blends function with purpose, perfect for any bourbon setup.


Simple. Clean. Impactful.


Proceeds support Paws-Ability, Inc.

🥃 WBS Shot Glass item
🥃 WBS Shot Glass
$10

A small glass with a big purpose.


Perfect for sharing a pour while supporting a meaningful cause.

Limited quantity available.


Proceeds directly support veterans through service dog programs.

🥃 WBS Rock Glass item
🥃 WBS Rock Glass
$20

Built for bourbon. Backed by purpose.


This limited-edition rock glass was created for our 6th Annual Golf for Charity.

A staple piece for any collection and a reminder of what your support makes possible.


Every purchase helps provide service dogs to veterans.

👕 6th Annual Golf for Charity T-Shirt item
👕 6th Annual Golf for Charity T-Shirt
$25

Wear your support on and off the course.


This limited-edition shirt represents a community coming together to give back.

Comfortable, meaningful, and made for impact.


Wear it proudly, this one gives back.

Add a donation for WBS Charity Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!