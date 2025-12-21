WBS Charity | Golf for Charity Shop

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A simple way to support a powerful mission.
Clean, functional, and tied to something bigger than just the everyday.
Every purchase contributes to providing service dogs to veterans.
A unique addition to your bourbon collection.
Crafted for supporters who appreciate the details and the purpose behind them.
Limited run for this year’s event.
Proceeds support Paws-Ability, Inc.
*fits most
Bring purpose to every round.
This 4-pack (assorted) of poker chip ball markers is designed for the course while representing a cause that matters.
Perfect for golfers, collectors, and supporters alike.
Every purchase helps fund life-changing service dogs.
Protect your table while supporting a greater mission.
This 4-pack of cork coasters blends function with purpose, perfect for any bourbon setup.
Simple. Clean. Impactful.
Proceeds support Paws-Ability, Inc.
A small glass with a big purpose.
Perfect for sharing a pour while supporting a meaningful cause.
Limited quantity available.
Proceeds directly support veterans through service dog programs.
Built for bourbon. Backed by purpose.
This limited-edition rock glass was created for our 6th Annual Golf for Charity.
A staple piece for any collection and a reminder of what your support makes possible.
Every purchase helps provide service dogs to veterans.
Wear your support on and off the course.
This limited-edition shirt represents a community coming together to give back.
Comfortable, meaningful, and made for impact.
Wear it proudly, this one gives back.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!