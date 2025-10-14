WBS Charity Foundation

WBS Charity's Leap to Charity

Normandy - Iron Mike II

near the La Fière Bridge

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Presenting Sponsor - $25,000+

  • Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the event
  • 1 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year
  • Logo prominently displayed on all event materials, banners, and team uniforms
  • Recognition in all press releases and media coverage
  • Opportunity to provide remarks at or for the event
  • Featured story and logo on our website and social media channels
  • 10 Commemorative Challenge Coins & Normandy Tribute Package
Liberty Sponsor
$10,000

Liberty Sponsor - $10,000

  • Prominent logo placement on event banners and promotional materials
  • 1 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
  • Recognition on website and social media platforms
  • Sponsor highlight in event program and post-event video
  • 6 Commemorative Challenge Coins & Normandy Tribute Package
Airborne Sponsor
$5,000

Airborne Sponsor - $5,000

  • Logo displayed on event t-shirts and signage
  • 1 Bottle of Van Winkle Family Reserve 12 Year
  • Recognition on social media and event program
  • 4 Commemorative Challenge Coins & Normandy Tribute Package
Allied Sponsor
$2,500

Allied Sponsor - $2,500

  • Logo placement on select promotional items and signage
  • Recognition on social media and event program
  • 2 Commemorative Challenge Coins & Normandy Tribute Package
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000

Supporter Sponsor - $1,000

  • Name listed as a supporter on event program and website
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you announcement
  • 1 Commemorative Challenge Coins & Normandy Tribute Package
Community Ally
$500

Community Ally - $500

  • Name included in community supporter section
  • Thank-you card signed by veterans/leapers
  • Inclusion in “Community Allies” highlight post
The T-Shirt Sponsor
$500

Wear your support with pride.
Helps provide branded t-shirts for our veterans and team.

  • Logo or name on back of event t-shirt (space permitting)
  • Featured mention on our social media and sponsor webpage
  • Personalized thank-you video from our team
Friend of the Leap
$250

Friend of the Leap - $250

  • Digital certificate of support
  • Recognition on social media
  • Name in Normandy Supporter Roll
The Food Sponsor
$250

Fuel the mission, one meal at a time.
Covers meals for veterans during training and travel days.

  • Recognition as a Food Sponsor on digital materials
  • Mention in sponsor thank-you post
  • Signed thank-you photo from participants
Everyday Hero
$100

Everyday Hero - $100

  • “Leap to Charity” digital badge to share online
  • Name (or anonymous listing) on donor wall
  • Email update from Normandy team
The Flag Sponsor
$100

Honor the symbol they served under.
Supports flag display and memorial materials used during the Normandy jump.

  • Name listed on WBS Flag flown during jump
  • Commemorative thank-you card
  • Social media recognition
The Bourbon Barrel Sponsor
$50

Every barrel starts with a single stave and so does every mission.
Helps cover meal costs and daily essentials for participating veterans.

  • Name listed on our digital “Supporter Wall”
  • Digital thank-you certificate
  • Recognition in post-event social media shoutout
The Cheers Sponsor
$25

Raise a glass for those who served.
Your $25 donation helps provide morale-boosting comforts from small tokens of appreciation to travel-day essentials.

  • Name listed on our digital “Supporter Wall”
  • Leap for Charity digital thank-you badge
  • Special email update from the Normandy team
