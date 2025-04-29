WBWF Clay Shoot Challenge Silent Auction Presented By Permatile Concrete Products

Generously donated by Lakeside Park Club. - Round of golf for 4 at Lakeside Park Golf Club. - Since Donald Ross first finished Lakeside Park Club over 100 years ago, the course has been an enduring testament to quality design. Today, LPC still holds up as not only a challenging 18 holes, but an enjoyable “walk in the park.” Often, our members play a quick round and still have a full day ahead of them. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are often described as the fastest, most tricky surfaces in Richmond. All in all, golfers of every skill level can find something to love at LPC.

Generously donated by Lakeside Park Club. - Round of golf for 4 at Lakeside Park Golf Club. - Since Donald Ross first finished Lakeside Park Club over 100 years ago, the course has been an enduring testament to quality design. Today, LPC still holds up as not only a challenging 18 holes, but an enjoyable “walk in the park.” Often, our members play a quick round and still have a full day ahead of them. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are often described as the fastest, most tricky surfaces in Richmond. All in all, golfers of every skill level can find something to love at LPC.

seeMoreDetailsMobile