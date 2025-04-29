WBWF Clay Shoot Challenge Silent Auction Presented By Permatile Concrete Products

Item generously donated by Sika Gear.
Building on the proven legacy of our Mountain Optics Harness, we designed the Flash Optics Harness for complete modularity and integration with your kit. This customizable binocular and rangefinder harness fits like a vest and can be taken on and off in a flash while wearing a tree-stand harness, a hood, or while hunting from a saddle. With limited straps, silent closures, and magnetic lids that stow out of the way for enhanced access, this is the stealthiest harness ever made. Sizing: S-M-L Harness: Fits S, M or L Top Size // XL-XXL-3XL Harness: Fits XL, XXL or 3XL Top Size
Yeti Loadout Gobox 30 Gear Case
$125
Generously donated by Green Top Sporting Goods.
-Dustproof, waterproof, and virtually indestructible
-Removable cargo tray and divider, pack-and-stack design
-Perfect to use as a camp pantry, camera case, or tackle box
Ready for Hosting Package
$200
Package generously donated by Shop Hampton House (Nashville, TN) and Creme de la Creme.
- 120" round Headless Hostess x Hampton House collab Frances Tablecloth
- 2x custom brown/ivory throw pillows
- 8.5" wildlife plate - hand-painted in Tuscany
- 2x glass taper holders
- 2x branch tapers
Original Art by Tiffany Preddy
$120
Generously donated by Tiffany Preddy.
- Oil on canvas. "Swamp Bird"
-12" x 16"
- Framed
Generously donated by Sitka Gear.
- Drifter Duffle 75L
- $500 e-gift card (code to be provided to winner at close of auction)
Microcurrent Facial Package + Sheet Mask
$110
Generously donated by Rejuvenation Skin Lab.
- Microcurrent Lift, Tone & Sculpt "Non Surgical Facelift":
Erase fine lines while firming your skin & defining your features. Cheekbones sculpted, eyes brightened & widened, and the youthful upwards curve of the mouth contoured. Microcurrent improves muscle tone, reduces puffiness, increases cellular activity & tightens pores. It works simultaneously to repair, produces collagen in the dermis & gently erases signs of aging on the surface. Overall results are a healthier, younger looking complexion with re-toned muscles & supple skin.
Chef's Delight Package
$55
Generously donated by Ladles & Linens.
-$50 gift card
- Handmade wooden biscuit cutter
- Homestead Kitchen cookbook
- Apron printed with spring scene
Turtlebox Audio Portable Speaker
$275
Generously donated by Turtlebox Audio.
- Tan
- Rugged, portable speaker with premium sound
- Engineered for the outdoors: IP-67 water, drop, and crush-proof
- 3-day battery life
Umpqua Fishing Chestpack 5L
$30
- Spacious main compartment holds up to 4 full-size fly boxes
- Secondary compartment has room for 2 more boxes (6 total)
- Internal pockets for small items like leaders and tippet
- Zippered pocket for valuables and dedicated key holder
- Net slot on back for comfortable carrying of your fishing net
- Made with 600D polyester for lasting durability
- Dimensions: 4x12x6 Inches
- Weight: 1.2 lbs
Round of Golf (4) at Lakeside Park Club
$75
Generously donated by Lakeside Park Club.
- Round of golf for 4 at Lakeside Park Golf Club.
- Since Donald Ross first finished Lakeside Park Club over 100 years ago, the course has been an enduring testament to quality design. Today, LPC still holds up as not only a challenging 18 holes, but an enjoyable “walk in the park.” Often, our members play a quick round and still have a full day ahead of them. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are often described as the fastest, most tricky surfaces in Richmond. All in all, golfers of every skill level can find something to love at LPC.
Commonwealth Club Wild Game Preparation Credit
$75
Generously donated by Sarah and Gordy Graper.
- Have the amazing team of chefs at The Commonwealth Club process your wild turkey game. Available options include - soups, pot pies and more!
- Menu of options and drop off/pick up instructions to be to winner at provided at auction close.
- Includes processing and meal preparation for one wild turkey.
Hunt with Ward Burton
$800
Generously donated by Ward Burton.
Join WBWF Founder and Daytona 500 Champ, Ward Burton, for a hunt in Virginia.
- Hunt details, date, and location to be determined with winner upon close of auction.
- Winner must obtain proper licenses.
Green Top Shooting Range - Pistol 101 Class Seats (2)
$50
Generously donated by Green Top Sporting Goods.
- 2 "seats"
- This course is for the new shooter who wants to learn more about their own firearm. The student will learn the basic
rules of gun safety, the options for various types of ammunition and best applications for each, basic marksmanship fundamentals, clearing techniques, how to identify and correct shooting errors, and various drills to sharpen the student's skills. After successful completion of this course, the student will receive the certificate required to apply for a concealed carry permit in Virginia.
1-year Family Membership to Green Top Shooting Range
$350
Generously donated by Green Top Sporting Goods.
- 1 year Family Membership to Green Top Shooting Range
- Unlimited range time
- 6 free firearm rentals per year
- 6 Guest passes per year
Richmond Raceway NASCAR VIP Package for Cook Out 400
$120
- Generously donated by Richmond Raceway.
- 2x NASCAR Cup Series Race Grandstand Tickets to Cook Out 400 Night Race on Saturday August 16th
- Infield Access Passes
- Richmond Raceway Backpack & Swag pack
Half-Day Hunt at Preserve at Dundee
$400
Generously donated by The Preserve at Dundee.
- Half day hunt.
Includes:
• Guide and Dogs
• Unlimited Harvest
• Catered Lunch or Heavy Hors D'oeuvres
• Birds cleaned, vacuum sealed, and in a custom cooler
Wild Turkey Limited Edition Print
$125
Generously donated by the Oakley Family.
- Framed John Obolewicz print.
- Limited edition print. 1 of 100. Piece is numbered (12).
Kinloch Golf Club Package
$850
Generously donated by Gordy Graper.
Enjoy a day at Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin Sabot, VA, Golf Digest rated #1 golf course in Virginia for '23-24 and Top 75 in the USA.
Package Includes:
- 3 golfers, 18-holes (4th is member host) with caddies included
- Lunch for group
- Date/time to be arranged at close of auction
Alexis Greene Framed Photography
$60
Generously donated by Alexis Greene.
- Framed ~18" x 24"
- Mallard duck photograph with gold frame.
