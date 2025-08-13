Wyoming Counseling Association

Hosted by

Wyoming Counseling Association

About this event

WCA Fall Conference Oct 2-4, 2025

125 College Dr

Casper, WY 82601, USA

Full Conference| WCA Member/Associate Member
$175

Full Conference

One Day Only (Thurs OR Fri OR Sat) Members/Affiliate Members
$110

One day in person attendance for members or affiliate members (Thursday OR Friday OR Saturday)

Virtual Attendance -Member/Affiliate Member
$120

Live-Stream only*

*Note, virtual attendees will have limited options in continuing education sessions. Streaming will not be available for all sessions. Sessions will not be recorded, virtual attendance is live-stream only. No refunds will be given for those who register in-person but attend virtually.

Non-Member - Full Conference In Person
$240
Non-Member - One Day Only (Thurs. OR Fri. OR Sat.)
$185

One day attendance for non-members (Thursday OR Friday OR Saturday)

Non-Member Virtual (Live Streaming Only)
$200

Live-Stream only*

*Note, virtual attendees will have limited options in continuing education sessions. Streaming will not be available for all sessions. Sessions will not be recorded, virtual attendance is live-stream only. No refunds will be given for those who register in-person but attend virtually.

Retiree
$85

Full Conference- In-person or virtual

Student
$75

Full Conference

In-person or Virtual


Students who volunteer to help with the conference can attend for free. Contact [email protected]

Conference Speaker
$100

For speakers also attending for CEUs. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Speakers not attending for credit will have a discount code.

Add a donation for Wyoming Counseling Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!