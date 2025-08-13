WCA Fall Conference Oct 2-4, 2025

Hosted by
Full Conference
One day in person attendance for members or affiliate members (Thursday OR Friday OR Saturday)
Live-Stream only*
*Note, virtual attendees will have limited options in continuing education sessions. Streaming will not be available for all sessions. Sessions will not be recorded, virtual attendance is live-stream only. No refunds will be given for those who register in-person but attend virtually.
One day attendance for non-members (Thursday OR Friday OR Saturday)
Full Conference- In-person or virtual
Full Conference
In-person or Virtual
Students who volunteer to help with the conference can attend for free. Contact [email protected]
For speakers also attending for CEUs. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Speakers not attending for credit will have a discount code.
$
