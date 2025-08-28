Hosted by

Warrensburg Cat Advocates

About this event

WCA Online Rock Auction! (8/28 - 9/2)

Rock #1
$35

A cat is a cat right? This beautiful detailed big cat can be yours with the highest bid and no need to wake up early to feed this kitty.

Rock #2
$30

The picture does not do the beauty of this rock justice. This glittering peacock is full of vivid colors that will be sure she sparkles inside or outside your home.

Rock #3
$35

Whimsical? Up to something? Asking for forgiveness? This adorable cat popping over the fence motives are all up to you.

Rock #4
$30

Let this Beatles rock remind you to listen to more music and dance. Don't forget their Three Cool Cats song.

