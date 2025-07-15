WCA Online Rock Auction!

Starting bid
A beautiful hand painted large rock. This butterfly would make a great addition to your rock collection or a great start on a new collection.
IMPORTANT! If you want to skip the competition and go for the win bid $100 and the package is yours!
This rock is not only beautifully hand painted but has a great message.
Look at this cute hand painted bear in the woods! This rock would make a great addition to any garden or on display in your home.
