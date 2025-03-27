WCA Sponsorship

About this event
Pioneer Sponsorship is our premier level and includes...
*Logo Placement-Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters
*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference-Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference.
*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
*Discounts-10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees
*Webinar Recognition-Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest
*Feature Article-Feature article about the sponsor in a WCA newsletter once a year
*Exhibition Space-Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference
Summit Sponsorship (Gold Level) $2,500
*Logo Placement-Logo placement on the website sponsor page, event materials, and monthly newsletters
*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference- luncheon at the annual conference
*Branded Merchandise- Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
*Discounts 10% discount on conference registration for 10 employees
Range Sponsorship (Silver Level) $1,000
*Logo Placement-Logo placement on the website sponsor page and monthly newsletters
*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference- Acknowledgment the annual conference
*Branded Merchandise- Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
*Discounts-10% discount on conference registration for 5 employees
Trailblazer Sponsorship (Bronze Level) $500
*Logo Placement-Name listing on the website sponsor page and in monthly newsletters
*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference
*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
Pathfinder Sponsorship (Supporter Level) $250
*Logo Placement-Name listing on the website sponsor page
*Acknowledgment at the annual conference
*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
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