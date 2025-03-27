WCA Sponsorship

Pioneer Sponsorship is our premier level and includes...



*Logo Placement-Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters



*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference-Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference.



*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags



*Discounts-10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees



*Webinar Recognition-Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest



*Feature Article-Feature article about the sponsor in a WCA newsletter once a year



*Exhibition Space-Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference