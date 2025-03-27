Wyoming Counseling Association

Hosted by

Wyoming Counseling Association

About this event

WCA Sponsorship

Pioneer Sponsorship (Premier Level) $5,000 item
Pioneer Sponsorship (Premier Level) $5,000
$5,000

Pioneer Sponsorship is our premier level and includes...

*Logo Placement-Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters

*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference-Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference.

*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

*Discounts-10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees

*Webinar Recognition-Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest

*Feature Article-Feature article about the sponsor in a WCA newsletter once a year

*Exhibition Space-Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference

Summit Sponsorship (Gold Level) $2,500 item
Summit Sponsorship (Gold Level) $2,500
$2,500

Summit Sponsorship (Gold Level) $2,500

*Logo Placement-Logo placement on the website sponsor page, event materials, and monthly newsletters

*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference- luncheon at the annual conference

*Branded Merchandise- Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

*Discounts 10% discount on conference registration for 10 employees

Range Sponsorship (Silver Level) $1,000 item
Range Sponsorship (Silver Level) $1,000
$1,000

Range Sponsorship (Silver Level) $1,000

*Logo Placement-Logo placement on the website sponsor page and monthly newsletters

*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference- Acknowledgment the annual conference

*Branded Merchandise- Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

*Discounts-10% discount on conference registration for 5 employees

Trailblazer Sponsorship (Bronze Level) $500 item
Trailblazer Sponsorship (Bronze Level) $500
$500

Trailblazer Sponsorship (Bronze Level) $500

*Logo Placement-Name listing on the website sponsor page and in monthly newsletters
*Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference

*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Pathfinder Sponsorship (Supporter Level) $250 item
Pathfinder Sponsorship (Supporter Level) $250
$250

Pathfinder Sponsorship (Supporter Level) $250

*Logo Placement-Name listing on the website sponsor page

*Acknowledgment at the annual conference

*Branded Merchandise-Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Annual Conference Breakfast Sponsor – $350 item
Annual Conference Breakfast Sponsor – $350
$350
Annual Conference Snack Break Sponsor item
Annual Conference Snack Break Sponsor
$250
Vendor Table- Annual Conference item
Vendor Table- Annual Conference
$150
Counseling Student Scholarship item
Counseling Student Scholarship
$500
Spring Webinar Sponsor item
Spring Webinar Sponsor
$500
Add a donation for Wyoming Counseling Association

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