WCBO 50th Anniversary Pit Boss Smoker Raffle

The Pit Boss Portable Battery Powered Grill is exactly the grill every wanderer needs. Unplug and bring bold, wood-fired flavor anywhere with our first ever cordless battery powered wood pellet grill. The PB150PPB features Pit Boss’ innovative battery technology for the ultimate experience in portable pellet grilling. Up to 15 hours of run time on a single battery and the ability to plug into nearby power when available, means you won’t be left hungry while traveling or even staying in your own backyard. With 256 square inches of cooking area packed into a less than 60 lb. package, you can cook on the go with ease without sacrificing the ability to cook for a crowd. Utilize the Pit Boss standard 8-in-1 cooking versatility with a temperature range of 180° to 500°F, or slide the adjustable Flame Broiler™ for direct flame access up to 1000°F.