WCFR 15th Anniversary & Fundraising Gala

Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo recognition as naming sponsor in all printed materials, and online media, sponsor highlight on WCFR website, opportunity to distribute branded items, tabling opportunities at selected events, corporate logo on onsite signage, podium recognition, speaking opportunity at all WCFR events throughout the year, and 10 complimentary tickets at annual gala.
Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo recognition in all printed materials and online media, corporate logo on onsite signage, podium recognition at all WCFR events throughout the year, and 8 complimentary tickets at annual gala.
Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo recognition in all printed materials and online media, corporate logo on onsite signage at all WCFR events throughout the year, and 6 complimentary tickets at annual gala.
Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo sponsorship listing on our website, listing on onsite signage at all events throughout the year, and 4 complimentary tickets to annual gala.
Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo sponsorship listing on our website throughout the year, and 2 complimentary tickets at annual gala.
Includes a one-year membership to WCFR, name/logo sponsorship listing on our website throughout the year, and 1 complimentary ticket at annual gala.
